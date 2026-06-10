Megan Young's Hilarious andAnxious Journey to Scoring BTS Tickets

Kapuso actress Megan Young shares her tense yet funny experience of securing BTS concert tickets, from frantic browser preparations to playful labor jokes with husband Mikael Daez, ahead of the Seoul supergroup's Philippine shows.

Megan Young , a Kapuso actress, shared her thrilling experience of securing tickets for BTS 's upcoming concert in the Philippines via TikTok. She described how she had all her browser tabs prepared well in advance for both the presale and general sale days, anticipating a long wait given the high demand.

However, much to her surprise, the tickets began to move within just 15 to 20 minutes, leading to an intense and emotional moment. Megan openly admitted she was anxious and nervous, partly because she lacked the 'powers'-likely referring to technical savvy or fast internet-to navigate the frantic ticket rush. In the video, the person filming asked humorously, 'Nag-le-labor ka ba?

' ('Are you laboring? '), a joke that made Megan burst into laughter. She then playfully exaggerated breathing exercises as if she were in labor, adding a comedic touch to the tense situation. Her husband, Mikael Daez, was present in what appeared to be their home office.

When Megan finally succeeded in getting bleacher tickets, she jumped with such excitement that Mikael leaned back, giving her space and jokingly said, 'I'm so scared.

' Their lighthearted interaction highlighted the couple's shared enthusiasm for the event. The presale, managed by Livenation, occurred on the day of the post, while the general online sale was scheduled for Thursday, June 11. BTS, the South Korean megastars, are set to perform two concerts in Bulacan on March 13 and 14 at the Philippine Sports Stadium.

This news captures the palpable excitement among Filipino fans and offers a personal glimpse into the high-pressure yet fun experience of scoring tickets for one of the most anticipated musical events of the year





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Megan Young BTS Concert Tickets Tiktok Mikael Daez Philippine Sports Stadium Livenation Presale BTS Concert Philippines

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