MDPPA Emphasizes Motorcycle Maintenance for Safer Rides in 2025

The Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association Inc. (MDPPA) encourages motorcycle owners to prioritize maintenance for a safer and more enjoyable riding experience in 2025.

It's 2025, and with the new year come brand new opportunities to grow and thrive! Whatever lies ahead, the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association Inc. (MDPPA) remains committed to helping motorcycle owners enjoy safer rides through its Tropang Maalam (Modelo, Alerto, Aktibo, Ligtas, Aalalay, at Matalino) campaign.

What better way to ensure a smooth ride this year than with a comprehensive maintenance check? A well-maintained bike enhances safety and performance, giving you confidence on the road. \For optimal results, bring your motorcycle to an authorized service center for your brand — Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha, or TVS. These centers have the right tools, genuine parts, and expert mechanics to keep your bike in top shape. They can also provide recommendations for upgrades and performance improvements. Following the recommended preventive maintenance service (PMS) schedule is crucial. Don't wait for issues to arise — regular maintenance prolongs your bike's lifespan and prevents unexpected breakdowns. Imagine getting stuck on a dark road due to lack of oil — avoid such situations by sticking to the PMS schedule. \Always refer to your motorcycle manual for PMS details and visit only authorized service centers for the best care. Motorcycle maintenance is more than routine — it's an investment in safety, comfort, and longevity. Start the year right for a safe and thrilling ride ahead





