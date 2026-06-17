MCWD Faces 16,059 Cubic Meter Daily Water Deficit as El Niño Threatens Supply

MCWD reports a daily water deficit of 16,059 cubic meters, producing 263,941 cubic meters against demand of 280,000. Measures include well rehabilitation, NRW reduction, hydrant restrictions, and partnership with Cebu City to supply upland barangays. The Jaclupan facility could be depleted in three months if output is not cut.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) is facing a significant water supply deficit as it braces for the impacts of the El Niño phenomenon. As of mid-June 2026, MCWD reported a daily water production of 263,941 cubic meters, falling short of the estimated demand of 280,000 cubic meters per day.

This deficit of 16,059 cubic meters per day, equivalent to over 16 million liters, underscores the growing strain on water resources in Metro Cebu. During a press conference on June 17, 2026, MCWD General Manager John Dx Lapid and Operations Manager Edgar Ortega outlined the utility's preparedness measures, emphasizing that they are in a state of heightened readiness rather than alarm.

The utility is implementing several strategies to mitigate the shortfall, including the rehabilitation of existing wells, reduction of non-revenue water (NRW), and stricter control over unauthorized access to fire hydrants. Lapid noted that unauthorized hydrant use not only contributes to water losses but also poses contamination risks to the potable water supply. To address this, MCWD has designated metered hydrants for emergency use only and is coordinating with the Bureau of Fire Protection to ensure compliance.

Additionally, MCWD is collaborating with the Cebu City Government to supply water to upland barangays, such as Guba and Agsungot, where residents have received water containers. The utility is also studying the deployment of mobile water tanks to mountain barangays like Cambinocot, Bonbon, and Paril.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. has expressed support for MCWD's initiatives, including the restriction of fire hydrant access, and has deployed a city tanker truck to deliver water daily at no cost to upland residents. The mayor also mentioned that the city is considering additional interventions, such as distributing water storage containers and potentially declaring a state of calamity if conditions deteriorate.

One of the most vulnerable sources is the Jaclupan Water Facility, which supplies water to 30,000 households in southern Cebu City and parts of Talisay City. Ortega warned that if production levels remain at the previous rate of 30,000 cubic meters per day, the facility could be depleted within three months. As a precaution, MCWD has reduced extraction to 20,000 cubic meters per day to preserve groundwater reserves until the next rainy season.

The utility estimates that approximately 150,000 individuals could be affected if the Jaclupan source runs dry. To augment supply, MCWD is exploring the purchase of additional water from bulk suppliers, such as those in Mambaling, although Ortega clarified that this would not lead to an increase in water rates. The utility is also pursuing new groundwater development projects in several public schools and testing a pilot leak-detection system in Cordova to reduce NRW and improve pipeline monitoring.

Lapid called on consumers to conserve water by repairing leaks, reducing unnecessary use, and reusing water where possible. He emphasized that water security is a shared responsibility among MCWD, local government units, communities, and consumers. As Cebu prepares for a prolonged dry spell, MCWD remains focused on maintaining supply, reducing losses, and ensuring continued access to safe potable water.

The utility's proactive measures aim to balance immediate needs with long-term sustainability, safeguarding water resources for the millions of residents in Metro Cebu





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Cebu Water Crisis El Niño Preparation MCWD Deficit Jaclupan Facility Water Conservation

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