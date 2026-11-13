Mclaude Guadaña Says Staying With LPU Pirates Was Worth It in NCAA Season 102

Mclaude Guadaña says his final stretch with the LPU Pirates under Coach Jarin was worth it, and he expects the young roster to go far next year.

Mclaude Guadaña, a longtime player for the LPU Pirates, says his decision to stay with Lyceum of the Philippines University for one last ride was worth it. His comments came in a feature tied to the LPU Pirates vs San Beda Red Lions game in NCAA Season 102, dated November 5, 2026. Guadaña has worn Pirates colors since his high school career, but he sat out last season because of a knee injury.

Several familiar teammates have moved on from the program. Guadaña's batchmate John Barba had already left, along with veteran JM Bravo. Former LPU Junior Pirate standout Matthew Rubico, meanwhile, returned to his alma mater, adding a familiar face to a roster in transition.

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Coach Jarin's First Season Shaped the Pirates' Final Ride

The Pirates missed the quarterfinals in head coach Jarin's first year, yet Guadaña said his choice to stay with the team had been worth it. He said the arrival of the group led by Coach Jamike had been one of the blessings the team received.

Guadaña said that over that span, the players still learned a great deal. He said the good habits the team felt it had lost were brought back, and he believes the players will be able to carry those lessons into the professional level.

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Past Final Four Runs and Hopes for the Next Season

The Pirates reached the Final Four in Seasons 98 to 100. In Season 99, LPU earned a twice-to-beat advantage before falling to Colegio de San Juan de Letran in the semifinals.

Guadaña said he is not worried about the Pirates' future. He pointed to the way Jarin worked with Rubico, especially on turnovers, as the moment he became confident that this team under Coach Jamike would go far next year.

He also said the mistakes made by rookies and sophomores would become a weapon for the coming season. In his view, the experience the team is gaining cannot be taken as a shortcut, and players need to feel and live through it before the upcoming seasons. He added that the group will play together for a long time and should improve in the seasons ahead.

Guadaña's Plans Beyond LPU Basketball

Guadaña plans to pursue professional basketball first, while keeping other paths open. He currently serves his community in the Sangguniang Kabataan and has previous modeling stints in his background.

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He said opportunities will always come his way, but his dream is to play in the pros. He plans to pursue his basketball career as far as it can take him, and after that, he will follow the other opportunities available to him.