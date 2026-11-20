Naguib Sinarimbo's audit in Cotabato City reveals systemic fraud, unusable supplies, and payroll anomalies within the MBHTE, prompting immediate administrative reforms.

Minister Naguib Sinarimbo of the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education ( MBHTE) exposed widespread administrative failures and corruption during a surprise inspection of ministry warehouses in Cotabato City on November 19, 2026. The audit conducted by the BARMM education agency uncovered deep-seated systemic issues ranging from unutilized supplies to alleged bribery in the hiring process.

Unusable Supplies And Systemic Waste Exposed

The inspection revealed that nearly 2,000 tablets were stored in warehouses in a non-functional state, sitting idle and unusable. Additional computer sets delivered in 2023 were also found accumulated in these facilities, indicating a significant failure in distribution logistics. These materials were meant for educational purposes but remained trapped in storage for years.

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Among the stockpiled items were teacher and learner kits, sports equipment, and specialized materials for Indigenous Peoples Education and Madrasah or ISAL teachers. Many of these supplies dated back to the era of the former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao before 2019, highlighting a long-standing neglect of inventory management and resource allocation.

Alleged Corruption In Hiring And Scholarships

Beyond physical waste, the audit identified severe irregularities in financial transactions and personnel management. Applicants for teaching positions were required to pay between ₱100,000 and ₱300,000 to secure job placements. Insiders and Schools Division superintendents informed Minister Sinarimbo that these payments were necessary to obtain items, signaling a cash-for-item bribery scheme.

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Simultaneously, a formal investigation has been launched into the diversion of student allowances. Several students' allowances were deposited into a common account under another individual's name rather than directly to the scholars. One participant in this scheme has already agreed to cooperate with the investigation, providing evidence of the financial misappropriation.

Payroll Discrepancies And Administrative Breakdowns

Payroll records showed significant mismatches between actual head counts and administrative reports, representing the biggest lingering administrative problem. Retired or deceased teachers continued to receive salaries, with removal from the payroll taking between six months and one year. This delay allowed these individuals to collect excess wages ranging from ₱400,000 to ₱600,000.

Further discrepancies were found in Government Service Insurance System contributions. When teachers were promoted, the deductions from their salaries remained tied to their old, lower pay rates. These errors often went undetected until near the teachers' retirement, causing significant financial penalties and complications for the affected employees.

Immediate Reforms And Legal Actions Taken

In response to these findings, Sinarimbo directed an immediate overhaul of the administrative and payroll systems within the ministry. The ministry will engage with relevant agencies to address these issues comprehensively. Cases involving hiring scandals will proceed through due process and be filed with the Bangsamoro Attorney General's Office or the Office of the Ombudsman.

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While acknowledging that improving education quality will not happen overnight, Sinarimbo emphasized that reform must begin with proper recruitment and deployment. The ministry is prioritizing the placement of teachers in the areas where they are most needed, aiming to restore integrity and efficiency to the BARMM education sector.