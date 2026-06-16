Mbappe Makes History as France Overpower Senegal 3-1 in World Cup Group I

Kylian Mbappe scored twice and became France's all-time leading scorer as the defending champions came from behind to defeat Senegal 3-1 in a World Cup group stage match. Despite a strong first half from Senegal, France dominated the second period with goals from Mbappe and substitute Bradley Barcola. Mbappe's brace took him to 14 career World Cup goals, tying him with Gerd Müller and placing him second on the all-time list.

In a thrilling Group I encounter at the World Cup , France secured a commanding 3-1 victory over Senegal on Tuesday, a result heavily influenced by the historic performance of their captain, Kylian Mbappe .

The match, held in East Rutherford, New Jersey, began with Senegal displaying greater intensity and purpose, causing early problems for the French defense through the attacking ventures of Nicolas Jackson and Ismaila Sarr. Despite France's possession, they struggled to find rhythm in the first half, with Mbappe largely contained and misplacing simple passes.

Senegal dominance nearly yielded a goal when a lightning counter-attack ended with Jackson's low shot striking the post and rebounding off goalkeeper Mike Maignan's heel for a corner. The Africans should have taken the lead on the stroke of halftime as Sadio Mane delivered a fine cross for an unmarked Ismaila Sarr, who blazed his first-time effort over the bar from a close range. The second half saw a transformation as France emerged sharper and more cohesive.

A pivotal moment arrived in the 58th minute when Mbappe was fouled inside the box by Hadji Malick Diouf; after a VAR review, the referee controversially opted against awarding a penalty. The deadlock was finally broken in the 66th minute when Michael Olise threaded a precise low pass between defenders, allowing Mbappe to run clear and finish with composure.

France doubled their lead in the 82nd minute as Adrien Rabiot released substitute Bradley Barcola, who cleverly chipped the ball over the advancing Édouard Mendy. Senegal managed a consolation in the 95th minute through Ibrahima Mbaye, who left Theo Hernandez on the floor before smashing a shot into the top corner.

However, Mbappe ensured the final act, lashing a spectacular strike from distance into the top left corner in the final moments of added time. This goal not only sealed the win but also made Mbappe France's all-time record goalscorer with 58 goals, surpassing Olivier Giroud.

The two goals also moved him to 14 World Cup goals, tying him with Germany's Gerd Müller and putting him just two behind the tournament's all-time leading scorer, Miroslav Klose, while also surpassing Lionel Messi and Just Fontaine. The match underscored France's class and resilience, turning a first-half struggle into a dominant display powered by their captain's historic achievements





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France Senegal Kylian Mbappe World Cup Group I Record Goalscorer Miroslav Klose Gerd Muller Lionel Messi Bradley Barcola Ousmane Dembele Deschamps Sadio Mane Nicolas Jackson Ismaila Sarr East Rutherford

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