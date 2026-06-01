Mazda introduces Zinc Green Metallic for the fourth generation MX‑5 roadster

Mazda reveals a new green metallic paint called Zinc Green Metallic at the Karuizawa Meeting 2026, marking the first time the current ND MX‑5 will be offered in green. The shade draws inspiration from industrial zinc chromate primer and features colour‑shifting metallic flakes, promising a modern yet resilient look for the popular two‑seat roadster.

Mazda has long been known for its extensive palette of greens, having created roughly eighty different shades for its vehicle line over the decades. The iconic two‑seat roadster, known in many markets as the MX‑5 or Miata, has traditionally been offered in a variety of green tones across its first three generations, but the current fourth generation, designated ND, has never carried a green hue until now.

At the Karuizawa Meeting 2026 on May 31, an event dedicated to MX‑5 enthusiasts, Mazda unveiled a brand new paint option called Zinc Green Metallic. The shade will be available on both the soft‑top and the retractable hard‑top versions of the latest MX‑5, marking the first time the modern iteration of the roadster will be seen in a green finish.

Unlike the deep Neo Green of the early NA and NB models or the bright neon‑like Spirited Green Metallic that adorned the NC generation, Zinc Green Metallic is described by the manufacturer as a modern, resilient green that balances toughness with refinement. The colour is intended to make a strong visual impact while blending effortlessly with natural scenery as well as urban environments.

The new hue takes its inspiration from zinc chromate primer, an anti‑corrosive coating used in industrial settings to improve durability. This origin gives the paint a subtle grey undertone that shifts under different lighting conditions. In dim light the colour appears as a solid, stable green that conveys a sense of solidity, while in bright daylight the metallic flakes catch the sun and highlight the curvaceous lines and creases of the MX‑5's bodywork.

Mazda explains that the unique cool tone and colour‑shifting effect are achieved by incorporating bluish metallic flakes into the paint formulation, creating a dynamic surface that changes hue as the car moves. The debut vehicle, a fully equipped ND MX‑5 finished in Zinc Green Metallic, attracted a sizable crowd of fans who gathered to see the new paint for the first time.

Photographs of the showcase model circulated widely on social media, sparking discussion among Miata lovers about the potential impact of this fresh colour on future model years and special editions. While Mazda has not yet confirmed whether the Zinc Green Metallic option will be offered in every market, there is strong optimism that it will eventually reach regions where the MX‑5 enjoys a passionate following, such as the Philippines.

Observers note that the country's enthusiasts have a particular affection for distinct colour choices and anticipate that the green finish could become a sought‑after variant. The introduction of Zinc Green Metallic adds another chapter to Mazda's legacy of innovative colour development and reinforces the brand's commitment to evolving the MX‑5's identity while honouring its heritage as a driver‑focused, lightweight sports car





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Mazda MX‑5 Zinc Green Metallic Car Colour Roadster

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