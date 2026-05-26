Mayor urges contractor and owner of collapsed building in Pampanga to cooperate with investigation

Angeles City mayor calls for full cooperation from the parties involved in the building collapse, emphasizing accountability, ongoing rescue efforts, and a labor department probe into possible safety violations.

The mayor of Angeles City , Carmelo Jon Lazatin II, has called on both the contractor and the owner of the collapsed building in Pampanga to work closely with investigators.

In a statement released by the city information office the mayor stressed that any negligence that contributed to the disaster must be met with full accountability. He reminded the public that the responsibility of government does not stop at the scene of the incident, and that families of the victims deserve clear answers about what went wrong. Lazatin said the authorities must receive full cooperation from all parties involved and that transparency is essential for restoring public trust.

He added that the administration will leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth for the sake of the workers and their families. Rescue operations shifted on Tuesday from initial emergency response to systematic retrieval and clearing of the debris. Fire and rescue teams continued to search the site for survivors while also documenting evidence that could shed light on structural deficiencies.

The number of missing persons was updated after one individual previously listed as missing turned himself in to officials, reducing the count from seventeen to sixteen. The Bureau of Fire Protection confirmed the revision and reiterated that families will be kept informed as the situation evolves. At the national level Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino announced that the Department of Labor and Employment is closely monitoring the case.

He noted that Geraldine Panlilio, the regional director for Region III, is currently under investigation for possible lapses in oversight related to construction permits and safety compliance. Tolentino promised that the labor department will coordinate with local authorities to ensure that any violations are addressed and that stricter enforcement of building codes will follow.

The mayor concluded his statement by pledging that the administration will pursue all legal avenues to hold those responsible accountable and to prevent similar tragedies in the future





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