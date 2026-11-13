Mayon Volcano New Lava Dome Detected Under Alert Level 3

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology confirms a new lava dome inside Mayon Volcano's summit crater, maintaining Alert Level 3 and restricting access to the danger zone.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( PHIVOLCS) confirmed that a new lava dome has formed within the summit crater of Mayon Volcano. This significant geological development was identified on Friday morning through direct observational data gathered by monitoring staff.

Dome Observation Timeline and Mechanism

PHIVOLCS reported that the new lava dome was spotted via a close-up camera monitor located at the Mayon Volcano Observatory earlier in the morning of Friday. This visual confirmation came after earlier detection phases identified by external monitoring bodies. Satellite images from an international partner agency detected bulging of the crater floor between November 2 and 4, 2026, caused by the still unexposed dome beneath the surface.

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The formation of this dome indicates ongoing magma accumulation within the volcano's shallow reservoir system. The physical expansion of this internal structure forces the ground surface outward, creating the visible bulges seen in satellite imagery before the material breaches the surface. This mechanical process is a critical precursor to increased volcanic activity and potential eruptions.

Current Volcanic Activity and Hazard Parameters

According to the bulletin issued by PHIVOLCS on Friday, the volcano is currently exhibiting moderate Strombolian activity. This type of activity involves intermittent explosions that eject incandescent cinders and lava fragments. The institute also recorded eight volcanic earthquakes during the monitoring period, indicating ongoing tremor and fracture processes within the volcanic edifice.

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Moderate volcanic plume emissions were observed, with the ash and gas plume drifting toward the west-southwest and southwest directions. The direction of plume dispersal is critical for assessing downwind hazards to populated areas and aviation routes. Additionally, PHIVOLCS noted inflation of the volcano's edifice, suggesting continued pressurization, although short-term deflation was recorded in its northeastern sector.

Regulatory Restrictions and Public Safety Measures

Mayon Volcano remains under Alert Level 3. This level signifies an impending eruption and requires strict adherence to safety protocols established by the disaster risk reduction councils. Entry into the volcano's six-kilometer permanent danger zone remains strictly prohibited for all civilians, tourists, and researchers. This exclusion zone is designed to protect individuals from the most immediate and lethal hazards associated with volcanic unrest.

Flying aircraft close to the volcano is also prohibited to prevent engine damage from ash inhalation and to ensure safe flight operations in the area. The specific dangers highlighted by PHIVOLCS include rockfalls, landslides, ballistic fragments, lava flows, and lava fountaining. These events can occur with little warning and pose extreme risks to anyone within the vicinity.

Long-Term Risks and Future Monitoring

Residents and authorities must also remain vigilant regarding pyroclastic density currents and moderate-sized explosions. These phenomena can travel rapidly downslope, destroying infrastructure and endangering life. Furthermore, lahars (volcanic mudflows) are a significant risk during periods of heavy and prolonged rainfall, as the loose volcanic debris on the slopes can become saturated and flow into river valleys.

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PHIVOLCS continues to monitor the situation closely, with the dome's growth serving as a key indicator of the volcano's internal state. The visibility of the dome via the observatory camera provides real-time data that helps scientists predict potential eruption timelines. Continued adherence to the Alert Level 3 restrictions is essential for public safety until the activity subsides or escalates to higher alert levels.