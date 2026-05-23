Mayon Volcano in Albay Continues to be Active with Volcanic Earthquakes, Rockfalls, and Lava Effusion

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported twenty-nine volcanic earthquakes and 325 rockfalls at the Mayon Volcano in Albay. The volcano continues to have lava effusion and a crater glow visible to the naked eye, with moderate plumes rising up to 500 meters above the crater. The situation has been declared under Alert Level 3, according to PHIVOLCS.

Twenty-nine volcanic earthquakes and 325 rockfalls have been recorded at the Mayon Volcano , while a pyroclastic density current signal was observed. The volcano continues to have lava effusion with lava flows reported on the Basud, Bonga, and Mi-isi gullies.

The crater glow continues to be visible to the naked eye, and moderate plumes rising up to 500 meters above the crater have been observed. Entry into the six-km radius Permanent Danger Zone and flying aircraft close to the volcano should not be allowed





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Mayon Volcano Albay Volcanic Earthquakes Rockfalls Lava Effusion Craters Glow Plumes Rising Alert Level 3 Permanent Danger Zone

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