Mayon Volcano in Albay Continues Its Activity with 134 Consecutive Days of Lava Effusion, Pyroclastic Density Currents, and Rockfalls

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported 134 consecutive days of lava effusion, pyroclastic density currents, or 'uson', and rockfalls in Mayon Volcano in Albay. PHIVOLCS recorded the lava effusion with collapse-fed pyroclastic density currents along Bonga and Mi-isi gullies at 8:07 on May 19, 2026. In its 24-hour observation bulletin released Wednesday, PHIVOLCS said the volcano generated 26 volcanic earthquakes, including 15 volcanic tremors, that lasted up to 80 minutes. More uson, rockfalls observed in Mayon Volcano in the past 24 hours - PHIVOLCS. Weak emission plumes rose as high as 400 meters above the crater before drifting southwest and west-southwest. A short-term deflation of the volcanic edifice with shorter-term inflation was observed on the northeastern flank of the volcano. Alert Level 3 prevails over Mayon and entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone must be prohibited, PHIVOLCS added. Possible dangers include rockfalls, landslides, ballistic fragments, lava flows, lava fountaining, pyroclastic density currents, and moderate-sized explosions.

Mayon Volcano in Albay continues its activity with 134 consecutive days of lava effusion , pyroclastic density currents , or 'uson', and rockfalls. PHIVOLCS recorded the lava effusion with collapse-fed pyroclastic density currents along Bonga and Mi-isi gullies at 8:07 on May 19, 2026.

In its 24-hour observation bulletin released Wednesday, PHIVOLCS said the volcano generated 26 volcanic earthquakes, including 15 volcanic tremors, that lasted up to 80 minutes. More uson, rockfalls observed in Mayon Volcano in the past 24 hours - PHIVOLCS. Weak emission plumes rose as high as 400 meters above the crater before drifting southwest and west-southwest. A short-term deflation of the volcanic edifice with shorter-term inflation was observed on the northeastern flank of the volcano.

Alert Level 3 prevails over Mayon and entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone must be prohibited, PHIVOLCS added. Possible dangers include rockfalls, landslides, ballistic fragments, lava flows, lava fountaining, pyroclastic density currents, and moderate-sized explosions





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Mayon Volcano Albay Activity Lava Effusion Pyroclastic Density Currents Uson Rockfalls PHIVOLCS Earthquakes Tremors Emission Plumes Deflation Inflation Northeastern Flank Permanent Danger Zone Alert Level 3 Possible Dangers

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