Mayon Volcano emits ash plume 1,600 meters high; Phivolcs maintains Alert Level 3

Mayon Volcano in Albay emitted ash on Tuesday morning, producing a 1,600-meter plume, while Phivolcs continues to monitor heightened activity and maintains Alert Level 3.

MANILA, Philippines - Mayon Volcano continued to show signs of heightened volcanic activity following its eruption last week, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( Phivolcs) said Monday.

Phivolcs Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol said that while the volcano remains under Alert Level 3, volcanic activity has persisted, including a minor strombolian activity observed at dawn lasting 41 seconds with a plume reaching 300 meters above the crater. On Tuesday morning, Mayon Volcano in Albay emitted ash, according to Phivolcs.

Also read PHIVOLCS Monitors Mayon Volcano for Possible Alert Level Upgrade Amid Continued Activity

Mayon Volcano Ash Emission Rises 1600 Meters

In an update, Phivolcs said the ash emission started at 8:22 a.m. This event generated a plume that rose 1600 meters above the summit crater before drifting southwest, as recorded by the Mayon Volcano Observatory Ligñon Hill (VMLH) and the Ligao Observation Station (VMLI) IP Cameras, Phivolcs said.

Advertisement

"We also monitor what we call RSAM-or Real-Time Seismic Amplitude Measurement-which measures the average strength of recorded seismic signals over a set interval," Bacolcol said in both English and Filipino in an interview with PTV. "These are the indicators we look at to determine if the situation might escalate-potentially requiring us to raise the alert level to 4.

However, based on what we are seeing right now, it remains at alert level 3," he added. On October 30, 2026, Mayon Volcano had a moderate eruption which prompted the agency to raise its status to Alert Level 3. The initial eruption generated a grayish plume that rose approximately 3,000 meters above the crater and drifted west-southwest. Smoke billows into the sky as Mayon volcano erupts as seen from Legaspi City, Albay province, south of Manila on October 30, 2026.

Evacuation Ordered Around Permanent Danger Zone

One of the Philippines' most active volcanoes fired a dark column of ash thousands of metres into the sky October 30 in a moderately explosive eruption lasting just under six minutes, the state seismology office said. Phivolcs has recommended the evacuation in the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the threat of pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), lava flows, rockfalls, and other volcanic hazards.

Civil aviation authorities were advised to warn pilots against flying close to Mayon's summit, as volcanic ash from sudden eruptions could pose a hazard to aircraft.