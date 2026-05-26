Maynilad converts former sludge lagoons into large raw water reservoir at La Mesa plant

Maynilad has transformed two old sludge lagoons at the La Mesa Water Treatment Plant into a six metre deep reservoir that can store up to two hundred million litres of raw water, boosting supply stability during dry periods and serving as a settling basin for turbid water, with full completion expected by June 2026.

Maynilad Water Services announced the completion of a major upgrade to the La Mesa Water Treatment Plant that will add a substantial raw water storage capacity to help balance supply during the dry months.

The new facility converts two former sludge lagoons inside the La Mesa compound into a deep impounding reservoir six metres deep, capable of holding up to two hundred million litres of untreated water. The first phase, which began with the conversion of one lagoon, already provides a storage buffer of sixty seven million litres and is intended to improve operational flexibility when inflows from the Angat Ipo dam system fall short because of low rainfall or changes in water allocation.

The full project is scheduled for completion in June 2026 and will create a dedicated raw water storage reservoir that will work in tandem with Maynilad's thirty eight treated water reservoirs across the West Zone. By storing raw water close to the treatment plant, the company can maintain a steadier feed to the treatment process, reducing the risk of interruptions during periods of reduced inflow.

The reservoir also doubles as a natural settling basin when raw water carries high levels of turbidity. In such conditions suspended particles are allowed to settle out before the water reaches the treatment lines, protecting downstream equipment and improving overall water quality.

Maynilad chief operating officer Christopher Jaime Lichauco explained that the new storage capacity strengthens the utility's ability to manage variability in raw water availability and to keep treatment operations stable even when the upstream supply is constrained or the water is unusually cloudy. The converted lagoons were originally part of the sludge handling system that treats the solid waste generated by the plant.

Repurposing these structures eliminates the need for separate internal storage, turning them into a system‑wide resource that supports the broader water supply network. The first lagoon, now operational, already serves as a buffer that can be tapped during the early stages of the dry season, giving plant operators more time to adjust intake rates and to schedule maintenance without jeopardising service delivery.

When the second lagoon comes online the combined capacity will allow the La Mesa Plant to hold enough raw water to offset several weeks of low inflow, ensuring that residential and commercial customers throughout the West Zone receive uninterrupted water service. Maynilad serves the western half of the Greater Manila Area, covering major cities and municipalities in Metro Manila and Cavite.

The expansion underscores the utility's commitment to enhancing water security for a densely populated region that faces increasing pressure on its water resources due to climate variability and rapid urban growth. By investing in storage infrastructure that can smooth out seasonal fluctuations, Maynilad aims to reduce reliance on temporary water transfers and to improve the resilience of the overall water supply system.

The project also aligns with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System's broader strategy to modernise the nation's water infrastructure, promote efficient water use, and safeguard public health. The new raw water reservoir represents a key step toward a more robust and adaptable water network capable of meeting the needs of millions of customers now and in the future





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Maynilad La Mesa Water Treatment Plant Raw Water Storage Dry Season Supply Infrastructure Upgrade

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