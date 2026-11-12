Maxim Rides Drivers Aid Tacloban Fire Victims in Community Feeding Program

Maxim Rides driver-partners in Tacloban City organize a feeding program to support families affected by a Nov 5 fire. The company waives commissions for volunteers.

Maxim Rides and Food Delivery driver-partners in Tacloban City are currently providing essential food assistance to families impacted by a destructive fire in Barangay 42-A. This community-led initiative focuses on delivering meals to approximately 130 residents, with a specific emphasis on supporting children and adult workers who lost their homes. The effort aims to provide immediate relief to those affected by the tragedy while assisting the community in its recovery process.

Volunteer Drivers Distribute Meals to Victims

Eighteen driver-partners have volunteered their time and resources to distribute meals to the displaced residents in the Quarry District. The feeding program directly targets the families whose homes were destroyed in the fire that occurred on November 5. By focusing on these individuals, the drivers are addressing the urgent nutritional needs of the victims during a period of significant displacement and distress.

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Maxim Waives Commissions For Volunteer Effort

In recognition of the volunteer service provided by these driver-partners, Maxim has granted them three days of zero-percent commission. This financial incentive allows the drivers to focus entirely on the relief efforts without losing income from their regular delivery operations. The waiver serves as a corporate endorsement of the community support model, encouraging further participation from other partners in the region.

Management Commends Driver Initiative

Sedpre Jabagat, the Head of Maxim Tacloban, publicly commended the driver-partners for their proactive approach to helping fellow residents during this difficult time. Speaking to The Manila Times on Thursday, Jabagat expressed deep gratitude for the drivers coming together to support the fire-affected families. He highlighted that their willingness to share time and effort reflects the critical importance of community solidarity in times of crisis.

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Part Of Broader Relief Initiatives

The feeding program in Tacloban City is part of a wider set of community assistance initiatives undertaken by Maxim across the Philippines. The company has also organized relief efforts for fire-affected families in Zamboanga City. Additionally, Maxim has extended aid to flood-hit communities in Olongapo City and Pampanga, demonstrating a sustained commitment to disaster relief in various regions.

Ongoing Support For Recovery

The immediate food assistance provided by the Maxim driver-partners is intended to stabilize the situation for the 130 residents currently affected by the November 5 fire. As the community begins to recover from the incident, this support system ensures that basic needs are met for vulnerable groups, including children and workers. The initiative underscores the role of private sector entities in augmenting local disaster response capabilities.