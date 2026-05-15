Maxed-out summer experiences at SMDC Malls & Retail Strips

Discover a variety of dining options, wellness services, and lifestyle destinations at SMDC Malls & Retail Strips, all designed to help you enjoy a complete summer experience. From handcrafted drinks and premium tea blends to authentic Thai milk tea favorites and energizing fitness sessions, SMDC continues to bring moments to life at the mall.

Cool down with handcrafted drinks from Tea Melody, premium tea blends from Chagee, and authentic Thai milk tea favorites from Cha Tuk Chak—perfect for refreshing summer catch-ups at SMDC Malls & Retail Strips.

This summer, it’s all about keeping things easy, fun, and close to home, and SMDC Malls & Retail Strips makes it all possible. Whether you’re craving refreshing drinks, looking for your next foodie find, or planning a wellness reset, everything you need for a maxed-out experience is right within your community.

From laid-back café moments to energizing fitness sessions and crave-worthy bites, SMDC continues bringing moments to life at the mall, giving you more reasons to gather your barkada, spend time with family, and truly Gala To The Max all season long. Sip on the Tiger Pattern Brown Sugar Milk Tea or Thank You Milk Tea made with freshly brewed Taiwanese tea at Food trips hit different when they’re this accessible, and SMDC’s lineup delivers on every craving.

Take your taste buds on a flavorful trip with global favorites just around the corner. Start your summer on a high note by prioritizing your wellness. Unwind with a 90-minute Swedish and Shiatsu massage with hot rolling stones, then cap off your self-care session with a signature Spanish Latte at With a vibrant mix of dining, wellness, and lifestyle destinations, SMDC Malls & Strips proves that you don’t have to go far to enjoy a complete summer experience.

Whether you’re exploring new favorites, reconnecting with loved ones, or simply taking a well-deserved break, everything you need is just steps away. So gather your crew, plan your next hangout, and discover what’s waiting for you—because at SMDC, every day is a chance to Gala To The Max and enjoy a truly maxed-out experience. Visit your nearest SMDC Mall or Strip today and see how they continue bringing moments to life at the mall





MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shopping Malls Summer Experience Refreshing Drinks Foodie Finds Wellness Reset Global Favorites Priority Wellness Self-Care Session Vibrant Mix Exploring New Favorites Reconnecting With Loved Ones Taking A Well-Deserved Break

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yale's New Pop-up Booth Unveils Latest Security SolutionsYale, a lock brand under Assa Abloy Philippines Inc., has launched a pop-up booth that transforms retail space into a fully realized smart home environment, showcasing its latest security solutions. The pop-up booth features actual working doors and three home simulation rooms showcasing Yale’s innovations such as the Yale Luna Elite+, Yale Uno, the Yale YDL325 Series, and Yale Solis Safes. The pop-up booth can be experienced until May 31, located at True Value, Level 6, Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City.

Read more »

DoubleDragon Corp. to Acquire MerryMart Consumer Corp. in P7 Billion DealDoubleDragon Corp. has announced its intention to acquire a majority stake in MerryMart Consumer Corp., a retail company, through a mandatory tender offer for minority shareholders. The acquisition is expected to add more than P7 billion in recurring annual revenues and align with DoubleDragon's long-term strategy to expand into a broader investment holding company structure.

Read more »

Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter Results Despite Global VolatilityAlsons Consolidated Resources Inc., the listed company of the Alcantara Group, reported a 15 percent increase in net income to P543 million in the first quarter, up from P472 million a year ago. Consolidated revenues grew 12 percent to P3.36 billion from P2.99 billion, driven by strong demand for electricity in Mindanao. Sarangani Energy Corp. remains the primary driver of revenue and earnings for Alsons, while other key contributors include the company's retail electricity supply unit and improved participation in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

Read more »

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. Files for Voluntary Delisting, Launching Tender OfferRobinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (RRHI) has filed a petition with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) for a voluntary delisting of its common shares, targeting an effective date of July 28. As part of the delisting process, the company is launching an P11.25-billion tender offer through JE Holdings, Inc. to acquire more than 232.84 million common shares, excluding those beneficially held by the proponents, at P48.30 apiece.

Read more »