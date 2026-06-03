Maverick Games Reveals Clutch: A Cinematic Racing Title with Dual Protagonists and Deep Car Customization

Maverick Games, a studio founded by veterans from Playground Games and Codemasters, has unveiled its debut AAA racing game, Clutch. The game features a narrative-driven experience following sibling racers balancing elite competition in the R1K series with the underground Midnight Collective. Set in a French Riviera-inspired open world, Clutch emphasizes photorealistic visuals powered by a custom Unreal Engine 5 build and introduces unprecedented interior car customization, allowing players to personalize cockpits with lived-in details. A grappling hook 'Clutch Tech' and a mix of European and JDM vehicles are also highlighted, with a full story trailer expected at Summer Game Fest.

Maverick Games has officially announced its debut title, Clutch , following a cryptic countdown that concluded last night. The studio, formed by veterans from Playground Games , creators of Forza Horizon , and Codemasters , known for F1 and Dirt Rally, has spent over three years developing this cinematic AAA racing game .

The five-minute reveal video, narrated by Mike Brown, former creative director for Forza Horizon 5, provides the first substantial look at the world of Clutch. The game centers on two protagonists: racing prodigy siblings who compete in the elite R1K racing series while also navigating the underground scene known as the Midnight Collective. This dual life of professional and street racing mirrors the narrative structure seen in Need for Speed Heat and is positioned as a core thematic element.

The setting draws clear inspiration from the French Riviera, featuring luxurious locales reminiscent of Monaco and Saint-Tropez, with a warm, sun-drenched aesthetic that evokes memories of Forza Horizon 2's southern French landscapes. The presentation then shifts focus to the game's car roster and technical foundation. While a complete list of manufacturers and models remains unrevealed, the trailer prominently features European brands such as Porsche, Aston Martin, and BMW, complemented by Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) models from Nissan, Mazda, and Subaru.

A Land Rover appearance also hints at the inclusion of SUVs. The selection appears curated rather than exhaustive, suggesting a careful balance of variety and focus. Clutch is being built on a custom version of Unreal Engine 5, aiming for photorealistic visual fidelity comparable to Forza and Gran Turismo.

This engine choice raises questions about performance, given Unreal's reputation for high resource demands, but recent titles like Screamer and Tokyo Xtreme Racer have demonstrated successful optimization on the platform, offering cautious optimism for Clutch's technical execution. A standout feature highlighted in the reveal is the depth of car personalization, particularly interior customization. Moving beyond typical exterior modifications like liveries and underglow-which align with styles seen in Need for Speed and Tokyo Xtreme Racer-Maverick Games introduces granular interior details.

Players can place personal items such as a jacket on the passenger seat, drinks in cupholders, or even parking tickets on the dashboard, crafting a lived-in atmosphere. The developers describe these as "signs of love," evidence that a car has been driven and experienced. This level of interior detail is rare in racing games, with Grand Theft Auto Online being a notable partial comparator.

Though fluffy dice on the rearview mirror were not shown, the studio teased they are planned for a future update. The narrative is also emphasized as a selling point, with the siblings becoming entangled in criminal activities beneath the glamorous surface of the R1K series. Action set pieces are promised, including a chase sequence featuring an Aston Martin through a casino.

Additionally, a unique "Clutch Tech" modification is showcased: a grappling hook equipped on a Nissan Skyline GT-R, usable in both exploration and pursuits. Its functionality appears to enable sharp directional changes during escapes, leaving open questions about whether other gadgets will lean toward tactical tools like EMPs and spike strips or more fantastical devices. Besides a vague 2027 release window, Maverick Games promised a more story-focused trailer soon, likely at Summer Game Fest later this week





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Clutch Maverick Games Racing Game R1K Midnight Collective Car Customization Unreal Engine 5 Playground Games Codemasters Forza Horizon French Riviera Grappling Hook Summer Game Fest Video Game Reveal

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