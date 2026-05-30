Matina Enclaves Completes Mid-Rise Phase with Inauguration of Building E in Davao City

Escandor Development Corporation marks the completion of its five-building Matina Enclaves condominium project in Davao City, highlighting local developer prowess, safety standards, and a forthcoming high-rise expansion.

Davao City's real estate sector remains resilient, showcasing consistent growth and investor confidence amid dynamic economic and political landscapes. The recent inauguration of Building E at Matina Enclaves by Escandor Development Corporation ( ESDEVCO ) underscores this momentum, completing the five-building mid-rise condominium phase of the project.

Glenn Escandor, ESDEVCO president, noted that such developments bring positive news to the city despite ongoing challenges. Gerald Kent Garces provided a project overview, explaining that construction began in 2014 and has gradually evolved into a comprehensive residential community. Building E marks the final structure in the original mid-rise plan, bringing the total to 1,100 housing units across eight- to twelve-story buildings. Safety and structural integrity have been paramount, with design reassessments following past seismic events to ensure durability.

No structural defects have been found, reinforcing the developer's commitment to quality and homeowner protection, even when timelines were adjusted. The expansion into a second phase is already underway, featuring a 27-story tower on a 1.7-hectare adjacent property, signaling the project's evolution from mid-rise to high-rise development. Garces emphasized the pride of being a local developer delivering projects that match national standards, with a predominantly Davao-based workforce contributing to the city's modern skyline.

The success of Enclaves Residences illustrates the capability of local talent and companies to compete effectively, offering Dabawenyos a homegrown landmark that embodies both security and community pride





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Davao City Real Estate Matina Enclaves ESDEVCO Local Developer Condominium Development Residential Units Building Safety Construction Expansion High-Rise Tower

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