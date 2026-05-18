Massive Voter Registration Backlog Forces Comelec to Stop Accepting New Applicants on Final Day of BSKE 2026 Registration

Thousands of would be voters were turned away on the last day of registration for the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections due to overcrowding and capacity limits at Comelec offices. Ciella Pallasigui and others expressed frustration over poor communication and last minute policy enforcement, while Comelec officials explained that the high turnout forced strict adherence to preestablished protocols.

On May 18, 2026, the final day of voter registration for the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), candidates were turned away from the Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) satellite registration site at SM North Edsa in Quezon City .

Ciella Pallasigui, among those denied access, arrived at 2 p.m., only to discover that the office had already stopped accepting new registrations due to a capacity cutoff. Others, including those who arrived much earlier, were also denied the chance to register. Pallasigui expressed frustration, noting that the registration timeline was not effectively communicated to the public.

She explained that, as a working parent with a child with special needs, finding time to register was already challenging and called on Comelec to better anticipate and accommodate the last-minute rush that is common among Filipinos. Pallasigui also revealed that mall management had offered to stay open later if Comelec requested an extension, but the poll body did not take advantage of this option.

She urged Comelec to improve future registration efforts to ensure that all eligible voters can exercise their right to vote without unnecessary barriers. Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco addressed the complaints by explaining that the highturnout necessitated the use of the Last Day Scenario provision under Section 6 of Comelec Resolution No. 11177. By May 16, 2026, nearly 5.2 million applicants had been processed, marking the highest number ever recorded in theistory of voter registration drives.

Due to the overwhelming number of applicants on the final day, election officers had to determine a maximum processing capacity and stop accepting new registrants once reached. Some offices in Metro Manila had already reached their limits by morning and were forced to turn applicants away as early as noon.

However, Laudiangco assured the public that those whose names were officially recorded before the cutoff would still be processed, regardless of how long it took. He acknowledged that, on average, district offices were handling between 1,200 and 2,000 applications daily, but the unprecedented turnout on the last day required strict adherence to the official cutoff guidelines





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Comelec BSKE 2026 Voter Registration Last Day Scenario Quezon City

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