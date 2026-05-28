Massive Pre-Order of HONOR 600 Series Signals Growing Demand in Philippines

A shopper at SM Mall of Asia pre-ordered 50 HONOR 600 and 15 HONOR 600 Pro units worth over Php 2 million, highlighting surging excitement for the new smartphone series.

The HONOR 600 series has taken the Philippines by storm, with a single shopper at SM Mall of Asia making a massive pre-order of 50 units of the HONOR 600 and 15 units of the HONOR 600 Pro, totaling over Php 2 million.

This unprecedented purchase, one of the largest recorded during the pre-order period, signals a surge in demand not only from individual consumers but also from businesses and communities eager to adopt the latest smartphone technology. HONOR Philippines Vice-President Stephen Cheng expressed excitement over the trend, noting that such bulk orders reflect growing trust in the brand's innovative features and value proposition.

The HONOR 600 Series includes the HONOR 600 5G, priced at Php 25,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant, Php 32,999 for 12GB+256GB, and Php 37,999 for 12GB+512GB. The top-tier HONOR 600 5G Pro, with 12GB+512GB, is priced at Php 49,999. These devices boast advanced AI-powered cameras, long-lasting batteries with fast charging, and immersive displays designed for both productivity and entertainment. The series aims to cater to a wide range of users, from tech enthusiasts to professionals seeking reliable performance.

To promote the launch, HONOR is running a special pre-order promotion from May 14 to 29, 2026. Customers who pre-order during this period will not only receive a FREE HONOR Gift Box worth Php 1,499 and FREE HONOR Choice Earbuds Clip worth Php 4,999 upon claiming on May 30, 2026, but also get a chance to win a brand-new Mercedes-Benz EQA 250. This offer has generated significant buzz, further fueling interest in the series.

With such incentives and the massive order recorded at SM Mall of Asia, the HONOR 600 series is poised to become a major player in the Philippine smartphone market





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HONOR 600 Pre-Order Philippines Smartphone Shopping

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