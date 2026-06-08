Massive Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Causing Significant Damage

The Department of Education (DepEd) instituted a new school calendar for the school year 2026-2027, and just a few minutes after half past seven in the morning on the first day of the new school calendar, a massive earthquake struck offshore General Santos City in Mindanao. The earthquake caused massive damage to infrastructure in the city, and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) upgraded the magnitude to 7.8, while global networks downgraded to the same magnitude. The energy released by a magnitude 8.0 earthquake is about 33 times more powerful than that released by a magnitude 7.0.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck offshore General Santos City in Mindanao , causing massive damage to infrastructure. Preliminary reports suggest that the northern section of the Sangihe Trench or the southern segment of the Cotabato Trench ruptured, generating the earthquake.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) upgraded the magnitude to 7.8, while global networks downgraded to the same magnitude. The energy released by a magnitude 8.0 earthquake is about 33 times more powerful than that released by a magnitude 7.0, and the current magnitude estimate of 7.8 was underestimated by about 23 times in energy release compared to the earlier Phivolcs magnitude of 7.0





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Earthquake Mindanao General Santos City Infrastructure Damage Philippine Institute Of Volcanology And Seismo Sangihe Trench Cotabato Trench Energy Release Magnitude

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