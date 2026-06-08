Mass Promotion of Teachers in Davao Region Amid Ongoing Education Challenges

Thousands of teachers in the Davao Region were promoted and reclassified under a career progression program, but concerns about funding, infrastructure, and support remain critical issues affecting the education sector.

On Thursday, March 5, 2026, a significant ceremony took place at the Nabunturan National Comprehensive High School gymnasium in Davao de Oro, where 2,649 teachers and school heads from the Department of Education (DepEd) in the Davao Region took their oath following their promotion and reclassification under the Expanded Career Progression (ECP) program.

The event was led by Education Secretary Sonny Angara and is noted as one of the largest mass promotions of educators in the region. This initiative aims to enhance the career growth and morale of teachers by providing clearer advancement pathways.

However, while the promotion of thousands of educators is a positive step, it also highlights the ongoing challenges within the education sector. The Alliance of Concerned Teachers-Davao Region (ACT-Davao) expressed a mixed reaction, welcoming the creation of additional teaching positions for School Year 2026-2027 but simultaneously raising concerns about deep-seated problems that persist despite such administrative changes. Reynaldo S. Pardillo, ACT-Davao City District President, emphasized that they have long advocated for more teaching positions, yet fundamental issues remain unresolved.

He stated in a May 27, 2026, statement: "Bisan unsaon pag-ilis sa curriculum o school calendar, dili kini makasulbad sa kakulang sa pondo, classrooms, learning materials, ug suporta nga gikinahanglan sa mga magtutudlo ug estudyante," which translates to "No matter how many changes are made to the curriculum or the school calendar, these will not solve the lack of funding, classrooms, learning materials, and support needed by teachers and students.

" According to current data, the Department of Education in Davao Region employs 56,701 personnel, with 49,156 in teaching positions, 4,709 in non-teaching roles, and 2,836 in teaching-related positions. Pardillo argued that addressing the education crisis demands more than simply adding teaching items; it requires ensuring adequate funding for schools, sufficient classrooms and facilities, enough support personnel, timely promotion and reclassification of teachers, and decent salaries that reflect the vital role educators play in society.

He added: "Ang kalidad nga edukasyon dili makab-ot pinaagi lamang sa pagdugang og mga posisyon. Kinahanglan og seryosong pagpamuhunan sa pampublikong edukasyon ug tinuod nga suporta sa mga magtutudlo nga matag adlaw nag-atubang sa kakulang sa sistema aron masiguro ang pagkat-on sa mga estudyante," meaning "Quality education cannot be achieved merely by increasing the number of positions.

It requires serious investment in public education and genuine support for teachers who face systemic shortcomings every day to ensure that students are able to learn effectively.

" Pardillo expressed hope that every school in the region will receive sufficient funding so teachers no longer have to spend their own money on classroom repairs or purchasing necessary equipment. He noted that although teachers receive an "instructional allowance" for materials and other classroom needs, it is given only once a year and remains inadequate.

With the upcoming Brigada Eskwela-a nationwide school cleaning and repairing campaign-many teachers will again seek solutions or financial resources for repainting classrooms and buying materials to improve learning environments. He added that teachers will likely use their personal funds to ensure the successful implementation of Brigada Eskwela for the current school year. The academic year 2026-2027 began on June 8, 2026, with approximately 1.4 to 1.5 million students expected to enroll in the Davao Region.

This context underscores the urgency of addressing systemic issues alongside personnel developments to truly enhance educational quality and outcomes





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Teacher Promotion Deped Davao Expanded Career Progression Education Funding Classroom Shortage Teacher Support Brigada Eskwela Alliance Of Concerned Teachers Davao Region Schools

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