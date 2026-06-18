Maserati Updates Three Models for 2026

Maserati has updated three of its most popular models for 2026. The Grecale, the GranTurismo, and the GranCabrio now sport sharper designs and more capable powertrains. The updates also coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Italian carmaker's trident emblem, which all three models promptly share.

Maserati has updated three of its most popular models for 2026. The Grecale , the GranTurismo, and the GranCabrio now sport sharper designs and more capable powertrains.

The cabins of each vehicle have been retouched for better ergonomics and usability. This applies especially to the steering wheels and the onboard clocks, which both feature better materials and improved typography. The updates also coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Italian carmaker's trident emblem, which all three models promptly share. The Maserati Grecale V6 gets an improved 385hp engine, making it the second-most powerful variant in this SUV lineup.

The fully electric Grecale Folgore also gets a new Air Grille Shutter, which is said to improve driving range and aerodynamics. The 2026 GranTurismo is equipped with a more responsive gear selector and a new digital clock. The fascia has also been redesigned across all GranTurismo variants to suit their respective powertrains better. The fully electric GranTurismo Folgore now features a new powerplant that boasts 750hp and up to 540km in driving range.

The 2026 GranCabrio also features the same electric 750hp powerplant in its Folgore variant, with a driving range of 508km. The V6 version then features the same interior upgrades, along with a new Country driving mode. This is exclusive to the GranCabrio V6 with 483hp, as its transmission has also been recalibrated to deliver a more engaging ride. It is also equipped with new Trident-style rims, which give a wider track for better stability and control.

The updates also bring new colors, including Matte Green Jupiter, Blu Denim, and other hues inspired by Italian scenery. The 2026 models feature better materials and improved typography in their cabins, along with new high-touch points to uphold a consistently luxurious and comfortable driving experience. There is still no official word on whether these vehicles will reach the Philippines, but in case they do, these updates are what to expect





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Maserati Grecale Granturismo Grancabrio 2026 Models

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young Filipino-Italians energize PH Independence Day 2026 celebration in RomeThe celebration of the 128th anniversary of Philippine Independence held in Rome over the weekend was not only commemorated the nation's freedom but also served as a vibrant showcase of the talents, achievements, and cultural pride of young Filipinos born and raised in Italy.

Read more »

ASUS Republic of Gamers launches the 2026 Strix Gaming Laptop SeriesASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announces the availability and pricing of the 2026 Strix G and Strix SCAR series gaming laptops in the Philippines.

Read more »

Caloocan Batang Kankaloo Defeats Bataan Risers in MPBL 2026 Season MatchIn the SportsPlus MPBL 2026 Season, the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo secured a 100-81 victory over the Bataan Risers, further solidifying their lead in the North division. Dom Escobar led Caloocan with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists, while Jeff Manday contributed 18 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals. Bataan's top scorer was Hubert Cani with 20 points. The win improves Caloocan's record to 13-1, pulling them ahead of Abra Solid North and San Juan in the round-robin elimination phase.

Read more »

Harley-Davidson Revives Super Glide for US 250th Anniversary with Limited 2026 ModelHarley-Davidson has reintroduced the Super Glide nameplate as a limited release of 2,500 units to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. The 2026 Super Glide features the iconic red, white, and blue color scheme from the 1971 original, which was Harley-Davidson's first factory custom motorcycle designed by Willie G. Davidson. Built on a Softail chassis with a Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic V-Twin engine producing 98hp and 163Nm of torque, it combines vintage styling with modern safety technologies including ABS, traction control, and selectable ride modes.

Read more »