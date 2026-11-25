Former speaker Martin Romualdez has filed a motion for reconsideration seeking to overturn his 90-day preventive suspension in the P7.44 billion plunder case, arguing his detention already prevents him from influencing the case.

Former speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez has asked the Sandiganbayan to lift his 90-day preventive suspension in the P7.44 billion plunder case, arguing that his detention has stripped him of the ability to perform his official duties or focus on the case against him.

In a motion for reconsideration filed on Nov. 19, 2026, Romualdez challenged the anti-graft court's Nov. 10 resolution ordering his suspension from the House of Representatives and any other public office he may hold. His lawyers argued that the court should reconsider the suspension because he was already detained at the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas, where he cannot exercise his official functions without court permission.

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Romualdez Questions Plunder Charge Validity

The motion stated that the court already holds the very control over him that preventive suspension is meant to secure. The defense maintained that the suspension would serve no additional purpose, as Romualdez's detention prevented him from influencing witnesses, tampering with evidence or committing further acts of malfeasance while in office. A preventive suspension that can prevent nothing is not preventive, the motion read. Romualdez also questioned the validity of the P7.44 billion plunder charge.

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He argued that the criminal Information did not sufficiently identify the transactions allegedly making up the crime or establish which of him and co-accused Elizaldy Zaldy Co was the main plunderer. He cited the 2016 Supreme Court ruling on the Arroyo v. People case, which requires that a main plunderer be identified when a case is filed against several individuals.

Romualdez said the Information charges him and Co together with receiving monies by reason or on account of their respective public offices and positions. It also accuses them of taking undue advantage, on several occasions, of their official positions, authorities, relationships, connections, or influence to unjustly enrich themselves. He noted the Information does not state which of the two is the main plunderer, nor does it state how much of the aggregate P7.44 billion each of them supposedly amassed.

Defense Argues Lack of Main Plunderer Identification

He raised this as a key defect that must be addressed before the suspension can be justified. The former House speaker said the questioned resolution reads the Information as alleging that he amassed the ill-gotten wealth.

However, he pointed out, the Information does not allege that he, as distinguished from Co, amassed it. It only alleges that Romualdez and Co enriched themselves. According to Romualdez, this issue must also be resolved before the Information may serve as the basis for preventive suspension. He stressed that the suspension does not constitute a finding of guilt.

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Romualdez likewise said he is not identified as having personally received any sum on any of the 15 occasions alleged. Neither does the criminal Information distinguish supposed receipts by an approximate date, amount, or identified transaction, he added. A bare statement of 15 occasions, an aggregate amount, and delivery locations do not sufficiently identify the component criminal transactions comprising the alleged series, the lawmaker said. Romualdez acknowledged that whether he committed the alleged acts is a matter for trial.

Lawyers Challenge Sandiganbayan Preventive Suspension Ruling

But he argued that whether those acts have been sufficiently alleged in the plunder case filed is another question that needs to be resolved first. The latter must be resolved before the criminal Information may serve as the basis for preventive suspension, he said. His lawyers further challenged the court's ruling that he had waived his objection to the Ombudsman's alleged prejudgment of the case by entering his plea.

They said the objection had been raised during the preliminary investigation and should have been resolved on its merits. The Sandiganbayan had ruled that preventive suspension was mandatory after finding that the requirements under the law had been met. The court also held that Romualdez's detention was inconsequential to the suspension order.

Romualdez's co-accused in the P7.44 billion plunder case include former House appropriations chairperson Zaldy Co of Ako Bicol party-list, Romualdez's personal assistant Joselyn Tragua Sereño, and Felicito Cristobal Guevarra, president of Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation. The appeal seeks to overturn the 90-day suspension while raising questions on the sufficiency of the plunder charge. Romualdez maintained that the prosecution's allegations lack the specificity required under existing jurisprudence.