Marks & Spencer Set to Reopen in the Philippines with New Franchise Partner MAP

After a brief hiatus, Marks & Spencer (M&S) is making a comeback in the Philippines with Indonesian retail group PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (MAP) as its new franchise partner. The first store is set to open at Glorietta later this year, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the iconic British retailer in the Philippines.

Marks & Spencer ( M&S ), the renowned British retailer, is making a comeback in the Philippines later this year with a new franchise partner, Indonesian retail group PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk ( MAP ).

After SSI Group Inc. closed all M&S stores in the Philippines in May 2022, M&S has found a new partner to resume operations and relaunch the brand. The first store is set to open at Glorietta, with more details to follow. MAP, with its extensive experience in supporting M&S's growth in Indonesia, will now take over M&S operations in the Philippines. Mark Lemming, M&S International Managing Director, expressed his delight in expanding the partnership with MAP into the Philippines.

He highlighted MAP's proven track record in driving M&S's regional growth and the strong demand for the M&S brand in the Philippines. Sameer Prasad, MAP Fashion Chief Executive Officer, described the Philippines as a 'fast-growing market' and shared his commitment to strengthening M&S's footprint and enhancing the retail experience for Filipino customers. M&S, operating across food, clothing, home, and beauty categories, has a rich history in the Philippines, having been present since 1984.

The brand's operations were previously handled by Rustan Marketing Specialists, Inc., a subsidiary of the Tantoco-led SSI Group. With MAP now at the helm, M&S fans in the Philippines can look forward to a renewed presence in the local retail scene





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Marks & Spencer M&S PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk MAP Philippines Retail Franchise Glorietta

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