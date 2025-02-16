Mark Bautista to Star as Rapunzel's Prince in Philippine Production of 'Into The Woods!'

Kapuso artist Mark Bautista joins a star-studded cast for the Philippine staging of 'Into The Woods!', taking on the role of Rapunzel's Prince. The musical, based on James Lapine's book, intertwines beloved fairy tales and explores the consequences of the characters' choices.

Mark Bautista has signed on to star in the Philippine production of ' Into The Woods! '. Theatre Group Asia (TGA) revealed that the Kapuso artist will portray the role of Rapunzel's Prince. 'I've never played the role of a prince before, so this is going to be exciting for me. Falling in love with a princess is quite interesting as well,' Mark shared in a statement. 'It's a musical with so many intriguing characters and loads of references and elements in the story,' he added.

Bautista joins a talented cast including Eugene Domingo as Jack's Mother (from 'Jack and the Beanstalk'), Lea Salonga and her child Nic Chien as The Witch and Jack respectively. The ensemble also features Joreen Bautista as Rapunzel, New York-based Fil-Am Broadway star Arielle Jacobs as Cinderella, Joaquin Valdes as Prince Charming and The Wolf, and Nyoy and Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante as The Baker and The Baker's Wife.Based on James Lapine's book, 'Into The Woods' weaves together beloved fairy tales such as 'Jack and the Beanstalk,' 'Cinderella,' and 'Little Red Riding Hood.' Their adventures are interconnected by a baker and his wife who embark on a quest to break The Witch's curse preventing them from having a child. The resulting magical occurrences explore the ripple effects and consequences of the characters' choices. Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos will serve as the overall artistic and creative director, collaborating with co-producers John and Joanna Echauz, and Samsung Performing Arts Theater Executive Director Chris Mohnani. 'Into the Woods' is slated to premiere at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati in August.—Jade Veronique Yap/MGP, GMA Integrated New





