Former Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco won the Nov. 28 special congressional election with 3,452 votes, defeating three rivals to fill the seat left by the late Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr. Voter turnout reached 78.71 percent.

Former Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco has been proclaimed as the new representative of the province's lone congressional district after winning the November 28 special election.

The Commission on Elections Provincial Board of Canvassers made the proclamation at the provincial capitol in Basco. Cayco ran under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas. Cayco won the four-way race with 3,452 votes, or 33.43 percent of the valid votes cast, according to official Comelec results. She defeated Liberal Party candidate Luis Andres Abad, who placed second with 2,645 votes, or 25.61 percent.

Also read Batanes Holds Special Congressional Election to Fill Seat of Late Rep Gato

The canvassing process concluded at 11:23 p.m. on Saturday, with the proclamation following the printing and certification of official election documents. Retired Philippine Navy Commodore Edward Ike de Sagon, an independent candidate, finished third with 2,197 votes, or 21.28 percent. Nationalist People's Coalition bet John Gato, brother of the late congressman, rounded out the field with 2,032 votes, or 19.68 percent.

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Election Results And Turnout

Comelec data showed that 10,341 of the province's 13,138 registered voters participated in the special election, representing a 78.71 percent voter turnout. Of the total ballots cast, 10,326 were valid, while 15 were invalid or blank. The results reflected a highly competitive field seeking to represent the island province. Cayco topped the polls in four of the six towns in Batanes: Basco, Mahatao, Ivana, and Uyugan.

She placed second in Itbayat and came in third in Sabtang, where de Sagon emerged as the leading candidate in that municipality. Cayco previously finished second to Gato in the 2025 midterm elections. The special election was held to fill the vacancy left by the death of incumbent Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr. on September 21, 2026.

Special Election History

He passed away from cardiac arrest. It was the first special election for a House seat in Batanes since 1911 and the third special congressional election held during the 20th Congress. To expedite the canvassing of votes across the island province, Comelec piloted the transmission of initial election results from municipal boards of canvassers to the Provincial Board of Canvassers through the messaging app Viber.

However, official copies of the election documents will still be transported to the PBOC and subsequently submitted to Comelec for verification. Cayco will serve the remainder of the 20th Congress term. Her victory shifts the congressional seat from the Nationalist People's Coalition to the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas. The proclamation concludes the canvassing phase for the special congressional seat, allowing Cayco to assume her duties as the representative for Batanes.