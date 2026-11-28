Comelec officially proclaims Marilou Cayco as the new congressional representative for Batanes after she wins the November 28 special election with 3,452 votes.

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec) has officially proclaimed former Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco as the new representative for the province's lone congressional district. This proclamation follows the special election held on November 28, which was conducted to fill the vacancy created by the death of incumbent Representative Ciriaco "Jun" Gato Jr.

Cayco Secures Victory With 3,452 Votes

Marilou Cayco, who ran under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), won the four-way race by securing 3,452 votes. This tally represents 33.43% of the valid votes cast in the district. The Comelec Provincial Board of Canvassers confirmed these results during their official canvassing proceedings in the island province.

Also read Batanes Holds Special Congressional Election to Fill Seat of Late Rep Gato

Cayco's victory marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Batanes, moving the congressional seat from the Nationalist People's Coalition to her party. She defeated Liberal Party candidate Luis Andres Abad, who placed second with 2,645 votes, or 25.61% of the valid votes. Abad's performance indicated strong support for the opposition in this remote island province.

Defeated Candidates Share Vote Counts

Independent candidate and retired Philippine Navy Commodore Edward Ike de Sagon finished third with 2,197 votes. His share of the vote amounted to 21.28% of the total valid ballots. De Sagon brought his military background and independent status to the race, challenging the established political dynasties in the area.

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John Gato, the candidate from the Nationalist People's Coalition, rounded out the four-way contest. He garnered 2,032 votes, which accounted for 19.68% of the valid votes cast. The close margins between the top candidates highlighted the competitive nature of this historic election.

Voter Turnout Reaches 78.71 Percent

Registration and participation data from the Comelec showed that 10,341 of the province's 13,138 registered voters participated in the special election. This figure represents a 78.71% voter turnout, demonstrating high civic engagement among the electorate. The total ballots cast included 10,326 valid votes and 15 invalid or blank ballots.

The election to fill the vacancy left by Ciriaco Gato Jr. occurred after his death on September 21, 2026. This special election is noted as the first special election for a House seat in Batanes since 1911. It also stands as the third special congressional election held during the 20th Congress of the Philippines.

Technical Innovations in Vote Canvassing

To expedite the canvassing of votes across the island province, the Comelec piloted a new technical process. The agency utilized the messaging app Viber to transmit initial election results from municipal boards of canvassers to the Provincial Board of Canvassers. This digital approach was designed to speed up the verification process in the geographically isolated district.

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Despite the use of Viber for initial results, the Comelec mandated that official copies of the election documents must still be physically transported to the Provincial Board of Canvassers. These physical documents were then submitted to the Comelec headquarters for final verification and proclamation. This dual process ensured both speed and legal integrity in the certification of winners.

Cayco Will Serve Remainder of 20th Congress

Marilou Cayco will now serve the remainder of the 20th Congress term in the House of Representatives. She previously ran in the 2025 midterm elections, where she finished second to Ciriaco Gato Jr. Her transition from a narrow defeat to a decisive special election victory underscores her continued political relevance in Batanes.

As the newly proclaimed representative, Cayco assumes the responsibilities of the lone district seat. Her tenure will cover the remaining period of the current Congress until the next general elections. The successful proclamation concludes a prolonged political vacuum that existed since the passing of the incumbent representative in late September 2026.