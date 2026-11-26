A rare Sèvres porcelain cup shaped like a breast, once owned by Queen Marie-Antoinette, fetched 2.9 million euros at auction. This record-breaking sale highlights the enduring value of lost royal artifacts.

A rare late 18th-century porcelain cup shaped like a woman's breast achieved a record price of 2.9 million euros at auction on Thursday. The exceptional artifact, which features a moulded pink-tinged ceramic nipple, belonged to French Queen Marie-Antoinette before its sale at the famous Hôtel Drouot auction house. This transaction marks a significant moment in the history of Sèvres porcelain sales, as the final fee surpassed all previous records for pieces of this specific maker under the hammer.

Sèvres Porcelain Cup Auction Record

The 2.9-million-euro fee paid for the nipple bowl, or jatte-teton, represents a historic high for Sèvres porcelain at auction. The auctioneer had previously estimated the value of the piece to be between one and two million euros, making the final result a substantial overachievement. This sale not only validates the intense market interest in royal memorabilia but also sets a new benchmark for the pricing of rare 18th-century French ceramics in the global art market.

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Rediscovered After Two Centuries

Thought to be lost for two centuries, the masterpiece was chance-recovered in the inventory of the Meyer Gallery in Paris. The item originates from the renowned Sèvres porcelain factory and is a prime example of late 18th-century craftsmanship. Its rediscovery after such a long period of obscurity has generated significant excitement among collectors and historians who study the material culture of the French monarchy.

Royal History of the Nipple Bowl

King Louis XVI originally ordered four such pieces for the dairy creamery at the royal residence in Rambouillet, southwest of the capital. The Austrian-born royal Marie-Antoinette was notorious for her extravagant spending, which contributed to the souring of public opinion against the monarchy. This history preceded her execution by guillotine in October 1793 at the age of 37, adding a layer of tragic historical context to the object's current value.

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Charitable Donations from Proceeds

Both Hôtel Drouot and the Coutau-Bégarie house, which organized the sale, decided to donate part of the auction's proceeds to the Pink Ribbon breast cancer charity. The specific shape of the cup, featuring the moulded pink-tinged ceramic nipple, aligns symbolically with the cause of breast cancer awareness. This charitable component adds a modern ethical dimension to the sale of an artifact rooted in royal excess from the 18th century.

Anonymous Buyer and Market Impact

The auctioneer did not reveal who managed to get their hands on the extravagant piece, keeping the identity of the buyer private. The anonymity of the winner contrasts with the highly publicized nature of the item's history and its striking physical design. This transaction underscores the enduring allure of French royal artifacts and the robust demand among private collectors for unique historical pieces that have survived the tumultuous events of the French Revolution.