Mariano Aquino Elected PIDCI President for 2027 Parade Leadership

Mariano Aquino wins PIDCI presidency for 2027, pledging inclusive Filipino heritage celebrations in New York. He outlines board plans and community goals.

Mariano Nongsky Aquino Jr. has been elected as the president of the Philippine Independence Day Council, Inc. ( PIDCI) for 2027, signaling a new chapter for the organization that orchestrates New York City's annual Philippine Independence Day parade. The council announced the election of Aquino alongside seven newly selected members for the Board of Directors, marking a strategic shift in leadership for the prominent cultural event.

As the incoming president, Aquino has committed to transforming the parade into a more inclusive celebration that honors the full spectrum of Filipino heritage. His election follows a long-standing association with the organization, which began in 2006 when he initially joined as a volunteer. He emphasized that the event must belong to the entire community rather than a select few, setting the tone for his tenure.

Also read SSS Confirms No Further Contribution Hikes Beyond 2027 Rate

Aquino's Leadership Platform and Vision

During his acceptance speech, Aquino outlined three core priorities for his presidency: celebrating Filipino culture, encouraging broader participation from various organizations, and building upon PIDCI's legacy for future generations. He stated that the parade should reflect the diversity of the Filipino experience by uniting regional cultural groups, performers, artists, and community leaders from across the United States.

His journey to the presidency was catalyzed by Ner Martinez, a longtime member who encouraged Aquino to run for a seat on the Board of Directors. Looking back at his progression from volunteer to board member and now president, Aquino expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities the organization has provided, noting that PIDCI has become a meaningful part of his life.

Advertisement

Board Composition and Member Expertise

The newly elected Board of Directors includes several prominent figures bringing diverse professional and community backgrounds to the council. Mercedes Arellano, representing the Tagoloan Heritage International Society, brings over a decade of experience in auditing and financial management to the board.

Elizabeth Cueva, Esq., from Ladies for Rizal New York Inc., serves as an attorney licensed in both the United States and the Philippines. Her expertise spans immigration, civil rights, labor relations, and employment law, adding significant legal insight to the organization's operations.

Eddie Bong Echavez of RGI Alakdan New York Inc. contributes his background as an entrepreneur and community advocate, leading EMB Cargo Services Inc. and Apex Global Enterprises. His presence on the board highlights the importance of business networks in supporting the parade's logistics and growth.

Diversity of Filipino Heritage and Culture

The parade has historically served as a showcase for the rich traditions of various Philippine regions. Past events have welcomed cultural delegations representing festivals such as the Masskara Festival of Bacolod City, the Dinagyang Festival of Iloilo, the Manggahan Festival of Guimaras, and the Kaliga Festival of Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental.

The event has also featured notable Filipino entertainers and public figures, including the group BINI, Martin Nievera, and Sofronio Vasquez. Additionally, cultural representations from locations like Cavite and San Juan, Batangas, have been integral parts of the parade, illustrating the wide geographic scope of Filipino identity.

Advertisement

Future Collaborations and Community Outreach

Aquino aims to strengthen connections with organizations throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania. These partnerships will include professional associations, civic groups, cultural and religious organizations, youth groups, and regional associations. He specifically highlighted the need to involve young people in community activities to prepare the next generation of Filipino American leaders.

Donato Gerry Gamaro, representing the Filipino American Association of Engineers, brings more than twenty years of engineering experience to the board. Felina Velez-Hassan, representing KAPWA, adds her perspective as a humanitarian advocate focused on medical outreach, educational assistance, and projects supporting underserved communities.

Planning Stages for the 2027 Event

While the leadership is in place, specific details for the 2027 parade are still under development. Aquino confirmed that the new board is currently in the planning stages and has not finalized any specific elements for the upcoming event. He emphasized a step-by-step approach to ensure a successful celebration.

Aquino views the parade as an expression of the Filipino American community's shared history, identity, and aspirations. He quoted his belief that every flag represents a family, every organization represents a community, and every young person marching represents the future. He concluded by calling for collaborative leadership to honor those who came before and build something stronger for those who will follow.