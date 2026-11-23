SunStar Davao editor Marianne Saberon-Abalayan secured her second straight Bright Leaf award for reporting on the rural eel export trade, highlighting its impact on Mindanao farmers and China market links.

SunStar Davao editor Marianne L. Saberon-Abalayan claimed the Best Agriculture News Story Regional trophy at the 19th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards held on November 19, 2026. The ceremony took place at the Fairmont Makati and marked her second consecutive year receiving this prestigious industry recognition.

Back-to-Back Honors for Agricultural Journalism

Saberon-Abalayan won the award for her article titled Eels Fuel New Rural Trade, which detailed the emerging export of Asian swamp eels from Mindanao. This victory followed her 2025 win for Best Agriculture Feature Story Regional, where she covered a young entrepreneur who successfully transformed mulberry farming into a profitable business. The dual recognition highlights her consistent ability to identify and report on significant agricultural developments in the region.

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The announcement process added an element of surprise to the achievement. Saberon-Abalayan received a congratulatory email on November 5, 2026, notifying her that she was among the awardees. However, organizers strictly requested that winners keep the specific stories confidential until the awarding ceremony. This confidentiality meant she did not know which of her submissions had impressed the judges enough to win.

Surprise and Gratitude on Stage

Preparing for the event, Saberon-Abalayan initially drafted an acceptance speech focusing on her two agriculture feature entries. She was surprised when the Best Agriculture Feature Story Regional award instead went to Liezl Bautista of the Samar Chronicle for his story Grass Into Gold. At that moment, she assumed her feature pieces had not been selected for the final prize.

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The realization came when organizers called her name for the news story category. She expressed deep gratitude during her acceptance speech, stating that standing on stage for the second straight year felt surreal. She thanked the Lord for the favor and expressed honor at being among this year's winners of the 19th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards.

Rural Income and Export Market Dynamics

The winning story provides a comprehensive look at how a previously unknown catch from muddy rice fields has become a valuable export commodity. Rising demand in China has opened new income opportunities for small-scale Asian swamp eel gatherers across several provinces in Mindanao. The trade connects rural communities directly to China's growing food market, bypassing traditional retail barriers.

Davao City-based Maylong Enterprises Corp. is a central player in this trade, preparing its 22nd shipment of five metric tons of live eels valued at approximately P1.3 million. This shipment is destined for Nanning, China. The company manager Retchie Tayco noted that the business allows rural residents to earn additional income without requiring large initial investments, making it accessible to many local suppliers.

Challenges and Future Industry Expansion

Suppliers from Cotabato, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, and Bukidnon have joined the trade, attracted by its low capital requirements. Unlike other agricultural ventures, eel gathering relies on labor and local knowledge rather than substantial financial backing. Tayco emphasized that while the work is physically demanding because eels are difficult to catch, it remains a significant help to suppliers.

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Saberon-Abalayan's report also highlighted existing challenges that could limit the industry's expansion. These include cargo space constraints, strict export compliance requirements, and limited access to laboratory testing facilities. Despite these hurdles, the sector continues to grow, with Tayco noting that more people may become interested once they learn about the opportunity. The Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Arrey Perez and a representative of PMFTC Inc. presented the award to Saberon-Abalayan during the ceremony.