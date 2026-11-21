Nobel laureate Maria Ressa tells the 2026 Social Good Summit that AI is designed to exploit human biology for profit, urging immediate regulation to protect democracy and truth.

On Saturday, November 21, 2026, Rappler CEO and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa delivered a stark warning to attendees at the 2026 Social Good Summit in Taguig City. Speaking during the plenary session titled 'WE, THE HUMANS: Reclaim Our Future,' Ressa declared that artificial intelligence has evolved into a predatory and extractive technology that threatens the very foundation of democratic society. She argued that understanding the mechanics of AI is no longer optional but essential for defending human agency against corporate exploitation.

AI Built to Hack Human Biology for Profit

Maria Ressa emphasized that the ultimate design goal of Big Tech companies is profit, achieved by hacking human biology through machine learning, generative chatbots, and agentic AI. She explained that this technology systematically dismantles sustained attention, intimacy, and personal agency, effectively shifting the evolution of the human species. Ressa compared the data extraction practices of these companies to mining, questioning how much user data has been harvested and where it has ultimately ended up. This extractive model, she noted, is breaking the social contract by scraping content from news organizations and pushing the journalism industry toward market failure.

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Concentration of Power Among Few Companies

Ressa highlighted the dangerous concentration of technological power, stating that only five or six companies hold the future of AI in their hands. She provided specific statistics to illustrate this disparity, noting that the United States controls 75 percent of the world's compute power, China holds 15 percent, and the European Union possesses just 5 percent. Despite the EU implementing necessary safety measures, the overwhelming dominance of US-based firms raises significant concerns about oversight. Ressa, who serves as a co-chair of the 40-member panel assessing AI opportunities and risks, argued that this imbalance requires urgent intervention to prevent unchecked expansion.

Breaking the Social Contract and Accountability

The Rappler CEO warned that AI disrupts the ability to hold complexity and nuances, leading to a breakdown in societal accountability. She criticized the industry for developing dangerous products without adequate safety procedures, referencing reports that certain AI models have independently carried out cyberattacks. By exploiting human biology, these technologies contribute to a decline in the public's capacity to move away from identity politics. Ressa insisted that this technological shift is not merely an economic issue but a fundamental threat to the structures that allow societies to function cohesively and responsibly.

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Restoring Facts to Protect Democracy

At the heart of Ressa's message was the critical need to establish facts and truth to protect democracy from the machines humanity has built. She stated that without facts, it is impossible to organize society or hold anyone accountable for issues such as climate change, rule of law, or child safety. The chain of facts, she explained, is what transforms a crowd or a mob into a unified people capable of reclaiming their future. When this chain is broken, the collective identity necessary for social progress ceases to exist, leaving individuals vulnerable to manipulation and division.

Rejecting Learned Helplessness in the Face of AI

Ressa concluded her address by urging the audience to reject learned helplessness and recognize their own power. She told those who feel they cannot act that being the target of predatory technology actually makes one powerful. By understanding the mechanisms of AI and demanding better oversight, individuals and institutions can resist the extractive nature of Big Tech. Her call to action serves as a rallying cry for journalists, policymakers, and citizens to reclaim their future through vigilance, regulation, and a renewed commitment to truth in the digital age.