Margot Pins-Kestenbaum, one of 1,300 Jewish refugees saved by President Quezon, has died at 95. The Philippine Embassy mourns the loss of the last Manilaner who received sanctuary during WWII.

The Philippine Embassy in Israel and the local Filipino community have officially announced the passing of Margot Pins-Kestenbaum, a significant historical figure who survived World War II as one of the Jewish refugees granted sanctuary in the Philippines. The announcement confirms that Ms. Margot Pins-Kestenbaum died on 16 November 2026 at the age of 95. Her death marks the end of an era for the small group of survivors known as the Manilaners, who were rescued from Nazi persecution by President Manuel L. Quezon.

Historical Sanctuary and Refugee Status

Ms. Margot Pins-Kestenbaum was among the more than 1,300 Jewish refugees who found safety in the Philippines through the Open Door Policy implemented by President Manuel Quezon during the Holocaust. This diplomatic decision allowed hundreds of Jews fleeing Europe to seek refuge in the archipelago when many other nations had closed their borders. The Philippine Embassy stated in a formal release that they deeply mourn the loss of Ms. Margot Pins-Kestenbaum, recognizing her as a living link to this compassionate chapter in Philippine history.

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Early Life and Integration into Filipino Society

Margot Cassel Pins-Kestenbaum was born on 30 January 1931 in Breslau, Germany, which is now known as Wroclaw, Poland. She was only seven years old when her family fled Nazi persecution in 1938 and arrived in the Philippines as part of their escape from Europe. After settling in the country, she grew up on Porvenir Street in Pasay, where she fully embraced Filipino life and culture. Her integration into local society was evident in her daily habits and social interactions during her youth.

Education and Cultural Connections

During her formative years in the Philippines, Ms. Margot Pins-Kestenbaum adopted local traditions, wearing bakya, or wooden clogs, and learned to weave baskets. She developed a fondness for local fruits, particularly papaya, and made many Filipino friends who remained significant in her life. She attended the Philippine Women's University, also known as PWU, where she learned traditional Filipino dances. These educational and cultural experiences created memories that remained close to her heart throughout her life.

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Post-War Life and Continued Ties to the Philippines

After surviving the Japanese occupation of the Philippines, Ms. Margot Pins-Kestenbaum finished school and moved to the United States, where she married, raised a family, and eventually settled in Israel in the 1970s. Despite her relocation, she never forgot the Philippines, the country that welcomed her family when so many others had closed their doors. She returned to her beloved alma mater, PWU, to share her memories with students and introduce her family to the nation that had provided them refuge during one of the darkest periods in history.

Lasting Legacy and Survivors

Ms. Margot Pins-Kestenbaum actively supported the Philippine Embassy's efforts to raise awareness of President Quezon's humanitarian efforts and the story of the Manilaners. Her son, Danny, joined her on an Israeli humanitarian mission to the Philippines to extend assistance following the devastation caused by Typhoon Yolanda. She is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. The Embassy described these stories and the three generations of her loving family as beautiful reminders of how President Quezon's compassion continues to echo across generations.