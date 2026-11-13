Marga Jayy Releases Decade-In-The-Making Single 'Buhul-Buhol'

Filipino neo-soul artist Marga Jayy releases 'Buhul-Buhol' after ten years of development. The track features collaborators Gab Dandan and Gerard Hairston, blending jazz and R&B influences.

Filipino neo-soul artist Marga Jayy has officially released her single titled Buhul-Buhol, marking a significant milestone in her musical career. This new track represents the culmination of a decade-long creative process, bringing together a team of accomplished professionals to realize a vision that began writing in 2015. The release signifies a definitive shift into a new creative era for the singer-songwriter, showcasing a matured sound that balances personal history with artistic ambition.

Collaborative Team Behind The Production

The production of Buhul-Buhol relies on the expertise of several key industry figures who contributed to its final form. Co-producer Gab Dandan provided essential musical direction for the project. Dandan is a longtime friend of Jayy and had previously contributed guitar work to her earlier releases. This single marks the first time the two have worked together as co-producers on a track intended for release.

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Additional technical support was provided by mixing engineer Enrique Santamaria and mastering engineer Gerard Hairston. Hairston is a Grammy-winning professional who ensured the audio quality met international standards. Jayy expressed optimism about this partnership, noting the potential for future collaborative projects with Dandan as she continues to refine her production skills.

Jazz-Inspired Sound And Musical Influences

The musical composition of Buhul-Buhol blends R&B-inflected vocals with organic instrumentation and sophisticated arrangements. The sound is heavily influenced by jazz, drawing specific inspiration from the Australian experimental jazz-soul group Hiatus Kaiyote. This stylistic choice creates a rich auditory landscape that supports the song's complex lyrical themes.

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The track emerged during a period of personal uncertainty for the artist. Jayy was contemplating leaving her corporate job to devote more time to music. This career crossroads transformed into an exploration of artistic direction that eventually evolved into a broader conceptual narrative. The music reflects this transition, moving from personal doubt to spiritual exploration.

Spiritual Themes And Philosophical Origins

Lyrically, the song explores concepts of reincarnation, spiritual connections, and recurring encounters with the same people across different lifetimes. Jayy admits that growing up in a conservative Catholic household made the idea of reincarnation unfamiliar initially. Her perspective shifted after reading the book Many Lives, Many Masters by Brian Weiss, which challenged her long-held beliefs.

Further exploration of holistic approaches to health during the pandemic also informed the introspective themes of the song. The narrative touches on the possibility of experiencing familiar circumstances in different universes. This intellectual and spiritual journey forms the conceptual foundation of the track, distinguishing it from standard contemporary pop releases.

Artistic Craftsmanship And Global Distribution

The visual identity of Buhul-Buhol emphasizes traditional artistic craftsmanship through its cover artwork. The illustration was created by hand by Filipino artist RS08. This choice was intentional, serving to spotlight the human creative process amid the growing dominance of AI-generated imagery. It aligns with Jayy's intention to highlight the people behind the music.

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The single is released in partnership with Liga Artist Group and distributed through Ditto Music Philippines. Worldwide availability on major digital music platforms is facilitated via Sony Music Entertainment. The track is now accessible to listeners globally, completing a journey that started nearly ten years ago.