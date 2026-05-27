Marcos Witnesses Signing of PH-Japan Digital and Smart City Agreements

During his state visit to Japan, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attended the signing of MOUs between the Ayala Group and major Japanese firms-Mitsubishi Corporation, MUFG Bank, and KDDI-to advance cooperation in digital innovation, fintech, and smart urban development, signaling robust Japanese investor confidence in the Philippines.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. witnessed the signing of significant memoranda of understanding (MOUs) between the Ayala Group and leading Japanese corporations during his state visit to Japan.

The ceremony, held at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo on the second day of the visit, marked a pivotal step in strengthening bilateral economic ties, focusing on digital innovation, financial technology, and smart urban development. The agreements involve partnerships with Mitsubishi Corporation, MUFG Bank, and KDDI Corporation, aiming to foster collaboration in intelligent city solutions, digital finance, marketing technology, and AI-driven infrastructure.

The Presidential Communications Office highlighted that these deals reflect strong confidence from Japanese investors in the Philippine market and are anticipated to generate new prospects for innovation-led growth, enhanced financial inclusion, and the development of smarter, more connected communities across the Philippines. This initiative aligns with broader efforts to deepen Philippines-Japan partnerships, steering both nations toward a future defined by technological advancement and sustainable urban solutions





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Philippines-Japan Relations Digital Innovation Smart Cities Financial Technology Ayala Group Mitsubishi MUFG KDDI Ferdinand Marcos Jr. State Visit

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