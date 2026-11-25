President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to sustain first 1,000 days nutrition programs as the four-year Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project concluded, reaching 6.17 million beneficiaries across 235 municipalities.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed Wednesday to sustain government programs aimed at protecting pregnant mothers and children up to two years old from stunting, as the Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project (PMNP) concludes its four-year project.

Sa pamamagitan ng Alagang Pinas Summit, ang mga serbisyon na simulan sa ilalim ng PMNP ay magpapatuloy upang ang bawat batang nangangailangan ng tulong sa nutrisyon ay makakatanggap ng angkop at sapat na pangangalaga, Marcos said during his speech in Clark, Pampanga. Through the Alagang Pinas Summit, the services initiated under the PMNP will continue to ensure that every child in need of nutritional support receives appropriate and adequate care.

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PMNP Partnership Reduces Child Stunting

The PMNP is an initiative between the Department of Health (DOH), the World Bank, and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) that aims to reduce child stunting and malnutrition by boosting access to nutrition to pregnant mothers and infants during the critical first 1,000 days. The summit also marks the culmination of the four-year PMNP with the theme Alagang Pinas Tungo sa Mas Malusog na Bukas: Sustained First 1,000 Days (F1KD) Convergence.

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According to Marcos, PMNP has reached 6.17 million beneficiaries in 235 participating municipalities as of Sept. 30, 2026. Meanwhile, around 549,000 children under five benefited from the program, while 134 participating municipalities recorded significant reductions in stunting after two years. Marcos said that nutritional interventions during a child's first 1,000 days, from pregnancy to their second birthday, must become a permanent government program.

What we have started here must become part of how we serve our communities in the years ahead. The operative word is consistent, Marcos said in Filipino during the PMNP: Alagang Pinas Summit 2026 in Clark, Pampanga. Marcos also said the government is strengthening local implementation capacity while acknowledging existing limitations and gaps that need to be addressed. He said the task requires an integrated whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach that combines health care, clean water, sanitation and early childhood services.

Marcos Calls for Volunteer Support

Marcos also said volunteers are needed to keep the program running. Despite these gains, Marcos noted that malnutrition remains a pressing concern, with around 1 in 4 Filipino children under 5 stunted in 2025. The rate among children under 2 years old in the Philippines declined from 22.5% in 2023 to 21.1% in 2025. Health Secretary Edwin Mercado had said eight out of 10 children aged 2 years old and below have adequate height for their age.

The stunting rate slightly decreased from 22.5% in 2023 to 21.1% in 2025. However, he said it is still far from the Millennium Development targets under the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN) 2023-2028, which aims to reduce the stunting rate among children under 5 years old to 17.9% or lower by 2028. In her speech, UNICEF representative in the Philippines Kyungsun Kim called for the protection of funds against stunting. Protect funding for nutrition year after year.

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UNICEF Emphasizes First 1000 Days

Prioritizing interventions during the first 1,000 days matters, Kim said, underscoring the importance of regularly measuring results. Keep nutrition at the heart of development plans. Make sure services reach those who need them most, she added.

Meanwhile, Mercado pointed out the factors that need to be considered in addressing malnutrition and stunting. The reality is no single agency can solve malnutrition alone. It is never just a clinical issue, it is tied to clean water, early childhood care, food security, social protection, and strong local governance, he said during the summit.