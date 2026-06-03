Marcos Urges Senators to Return to Work Amid Disruptions

President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. has expressed his concern over the recent disruptions in the Senate's operations and leadership, urging senators to return to work. He stated that the ongoing issues have halted the essential business of legislation, affecting the entire nation. Meanwhile, Senator Imee Marcos refuted her brother's statements, saying that senators are still working. The minority senators have called for the resignation of Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, citing his failure to lead the Senate effectively.

President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. has urged senators to return to work, stating that there's much to be done and that the recent events have disrupted the Senate 's operations and leadership.

In an ambush interview in Manila, Marcos expressed his concern that the essential business of legislation has been halted due to the ongoing issues. He also emphasized that the executive and judiciary continue to fulfill their duties. Marcos, a former senator, questioned the decision to cancel the Senate session, saying that it's not enough reason to cancel a session just because a senator is involved in a case.

He also expressed his dismay at the situation, stating that it affects the entire nation as no bills can be passed without Senate sessions. Marcos also stressed that the government cannot function properly if the legislature decides to stay at home. He expressed his disbelief at the situation, stating that he never thought such things would happen in the Senate.

Senator Imee Marcos, the president's sister and a member of the majority bloc, refuted her brother's statements, saying that senators are still working. She mentioned that committee hearings are ongoing and documents for the impeachment pre-trial conference are being processed. The minority senators have called for the resignation of Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, citing his failure to lead the Senate effectively.

Cayetano, however, defended his actions, stating that the majority bloc did not attend the session to protect the integrity of the committees and ensure the continuation of the Senate's investigation into the flood control issue. The minority senators dismissed Cayetano's explanation as a figment of the majority's imagination





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Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. Senate Disruptions Legislation Imee Marcos Alan Peter Cayetano Resignation

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