Marcos Urges International Law and Restraint as ASEAN, China Expand Economic Ties

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for adherence to international law and self-restraint in resolving maritime disputes as ASEAN and China deepened economic cooperation at their summit in Manila.

PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. called for adherence to international law and restraint in resolving maritime disputes as Southeast Asian leaders and China sought to expand economic cooperation amid regional tensions.

Marcos Calls for Restraint in Maritime Disputes

Speaking at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-China Summit in Manila on Monday, Mr. Marcos said negotiations on a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea had advanced. But the agreement must comply with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Also read Marcos Opens 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, Urges Regional Solidarity on Maritime and Transnational Threats

During this anniversary year, our shared commitment to international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes must be reflected in our actions, including through self-restraint, mutual respect and practical cooperation, Mr. Marcos said. Mr. Marcos also said ASEAN leaders continue to meet halfway and pursue cooperation with China amid regional disputes. He noted that the regional bloc and Beijing share a duty to uphold international law and peacefully settle disputes as they mark the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations.

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ASEAN and China had advanced negotiations based on guidelines adopted in 2023, he said, as the Philippines continued to press for a rules-based approach to disputes in the South China Sea. The summit marks 35 years of ASEAN-China dialogue and five years since the two sides established a comprehensive strategic partnership. Chinese Premier Li Qiang said bilateral trade exceeded $1 trillion in 2025, up 20% from 2021, and grew 29.6% in the first 10 months of 2026.

Cumulative two-way investment had surpassed $500 billion, he said. Despite such a challenging environment, China-ASEAN cooperation has maintained strong momentum and scored encouraging achievements, Mr. Li said. The China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, which is scheduled to take effect on Dec. 1, expands cooperation into the digital and green economies and supply chain resilience. Mr. Marcos cited energy cooperation as an area of interest amid instability in the Middle East.

South China Sea Code Remains Unresolved

The two sides had also adopted a 2026-2030 action plan, while Mr. Li cited connectivity projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and the China-Laos railway. ASEAN and China have yet to conclude the long-awaited South China Sea code, despite provisional agreement on about 80% of its draft, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro said on Sunday. Unresolved issues include whether the code would be legally binding, Ms. Lazaro said.

Negotiations will continue under Singapore's ASEAN chairmanship next year. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, speaking at a separate press conference in Manila, said the UN supported UNCLOS and considered the ASEAN-China negotiations important. We, as the United Nations, of course, stand for the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, he said, adding that a successful conclusion to the negotiations was important. Mr. Guterres also called for stronger multilateral institutions and greater influence for developing countries.

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He said a commitment by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir V. Putin to meaningful nuclear disarmament would be a major achievement. If they would really commit themselves to a meaningful denuclearization, it would be a great achievement for the world, he told reporters in response to a question about the planned trilateral meeting.

Xi to Host Trump and Putin in Shenzhen

China's foreign ministry said on Monday that Mr. Xi would host Mr. Trump and Mr. Putin in Shenzhen on Nov. 19. The announcement did not provide details of the agenda. On Nov. 19, President Xi Jinping will hold the China-Russia-US Summit with President Vladimir Putin and President Donald J. Trump in Shenzhen, the ministry said in a Facebook post. Mr. Guterres said the UN is ready to support a denuclearization initiative, although such an outcome was not assured.

Mr. Trump is expected to meet Mr. Marcos in Manila before the conclusion of the ASEAN Summit, then travel to Shenzhen. Both presidents are also scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China this week.