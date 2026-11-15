Marcos Opens 49th ASEAN Summit, Urges Unity on Maritime Tensions and Regional Threats

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. opened the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, calling for regional solidarity to address geopolitical tensions, maritime disputes, and transnational threats.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday said the 49th Association of Southeast Asia n Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits is a time for member states to address the challenges faced by the region, as the three-day international conference officially began.

Marcos Urges Regional Solidarity on Maritime Disputes

These challenges include transnational crimes involving trafficking, cybercrime, and online scams. There is also a need to strengthen maritime cooperation. Marcos stressed the need for regional solidarity to address escalating geopolitical tensions and maritime disputes in Southeast Asia as he opened the summit. During his welcoming remarks, Marcos said the growing tensions caused by regional maritime disputes required deeper cooperation than ever before.

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Over the coming days, alongside our external partners, the choices we will make shape how ASEAN meets the challenges of today, seizes the opportunities of tomorrow, and prepares the region for the coming generations, Marcos said during his opening speech. That commitment matters even more as the waters around us turn and shift in tide.

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Geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, new technologies, climate change, and transnational threats are shaping our region faster than any one country can respond alone, said Marcos, addressing the ASEAN member state leaders and regional dialogue partners. As the Balangay reminds us, no journey is made by following one direction alone.

It requires trust among those who travel together, the strength to adjust to changing conditions, and a shared sense of commitment towards our shared goals and common destinations, the President said, as he described the ASEAN 2026 logo. Marcos and ASEAN secretary-general Dr Kao Kin Hourn also led the updated presentation of the updated flag and certificate.

Summit Highlights Disaster Resilience and Scientific Advocacy

A researcher and regional advocate in disaster management and preparedness, Aung was recognized for her commitment to advancing disaster resilience, particularly in turning scientific research to policy advocacy and community empowerment. The summit opened at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, with leaders of ASEAN member states and regional dialogue partners in attendance. The three-day conference brings together Southeast Asian leaders and external partners to discuss regional cooperation on security, economic, and social issues.

Marcos said the choices made in the coming days would shape how ASEAN responds to present challenges and prepares for future generations. The Philippine leader has repeatedly called for a rules-based approach to maritime disputes, amid continuing tensions in the South China Sea. ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.