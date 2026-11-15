Marcos Urges ASEAN Partnerships at the 49th ASEAN Summit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged ASEAN members to strengthen partnerships at the 49th ASEAN Summit, flagging crime and maritime ties as regional priorities.

President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. on Sunday, November 15, urged the member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to strengthen partnerships and cooperation in addressing the challenges facing the region. He delivered the call during the plenary session of the 49th ASEAN Summit, which he presided over as the Philippines holds this year's chairmanship.

Marcos used the plenary session to outline the Philippines' priorities as chair, which he identified as peace and security, prosperity, and people empowerment. The remarks framed the summit as a forum for turning shared regional goals into concrete action among the ten member-states.

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Marcos Sets Out Philippine Chairmanship Priorities

Marcos told the summit that ASEAN's institutions must become more effective at working across pillars and sectors. He said they should draw on the strengths of governments, business, civil society, academia, and the people of the region.

He also said ASEAN partnerships should continue to advance the bloc's priorities and respond to the needs of its member-states. According to Marcos, political goodwill must be converted into practical cooperation, with ASEAN remaining at the center of the regional architecture that the bloc has built.

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Summit Opening Focuses on Pressing Regional Threats

During the summit's opening ceremony, Marcos said the gathering gives member-states an opportunity to address the region's pressing challenges. The most urgent of these, he indicated, are transnational crimes.

Marcos named human trafficking, cybercrime, and online scams as examples of transnational crime that require joint responses. He also stressed the need to strengthen maritime cooperation among member-states, placing it alongside crime as a core regional concern.

Regional Cooperation Shapes What Comes Next

The remarks indicate that the Philippines wants the summit to produce practical outcomes rather than statements alone. Marcos's emphasis on converting goodwill into cooperation points to coordinated action on crime and maritime issues as the chairmanship proceeds.

For residents of the region, the agenda signals that efforts against human trafficking, cybercrime, and online scams are expected to move up the bloc's list of shared responsibilities. Maritime cooperation, which Marcos raised in the same breath, is likely to remain a central item as ASEAN member-states work through the year under Philippine leadership.