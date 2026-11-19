President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. calls for APEC to prioritize jobs, healthcare, and digital transformation for micro-enterprises during the 33rd AELM in Shenzhen.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ( APEC) to translate regional trade agreements into tangible benefits for citizens. Speaking on Thursday at the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, the Philippine leader emphasized the need for increased job creation and improved healthcare access.

Malacaang announced that the president also highlighted preparation for demographic shifts through the development of a growing silver economy. This strategic focus aims to address the economic needs of an aging population across the Asia-Pacific region.

Also read Marcos arrives in Shenzhen for APEC summit, touts $84.5B exports and upper-middle-income status

Support For Multilateral Trading Systems

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to openness, innovation, and regional cooperation during his address. He underscored Manila's strong support for a rules-based multilateral trading system to ensure fair economic practices.

The president highlighted the conclusion of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Digital Economy Framework Agreement under the Philippines' ASEAN chairmanship. This milestone underscores the nation's dedication to digital integration and policy harmonization.

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Digital And Blue Economy Priorities

The administration called for the digital transformation of micro, small, and medium enterprises through artificial intelligence adoption. This initiative seeks to modernize local businesses and enhance their competitiveness in global markets.

Stronger cooperation on the sustainable blue economy was another key area of focus for the president. He also demanded collective action against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing to protect marine resources.

ASEAN Silver Economy Projections

Before the summit began, the president posed for a group photo with fellow economic leaders from the region. The Philippines had previously called on ASEAN to prioritize the needs of its growing elderly population in June.

Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian noted that over 14.8 percent of ASEAN's population is expected to be aged 60 and above by 2030. These demographic changes require immediate economic adaptation and policy planning.

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Future Economic Planning And Data

The silver economy refers to economic activities, products, and services designed for adults aged 50 and above. This sector represents a significant opportunity for growth and innovation in the region.

By 2035, the number of senior citizens in ASEAN is projected to reach 127 million, according to Gatchalian. As the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community chairman, he emphasized the urgency of building an inclusive framework to support this demographic shift.