Business groups warn that Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.'s anti-China stance threatens the Philippine economy. Calls grow for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to dismiss him for undermining foreign policy.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. faces mounting pressure to dismiss Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. due to his controversial and aggressive rhetoric toward China. This diplomatic friction has drawn the sharp criticism of over two dozen Philippine business organizations. These groups argue that Teodoro's hostile stance poses a direct threat to a national economy already struggling with near-crisis conditions. They cite rocketing fuel prices and the depreciation of the local currency as primary factors exacerbating financial instability. The business elite view Teodoro's actions as a liability that undermines the administration's stability. His continued defiance of business pleas suggests a deepening rift between the defense portfolio and economic priorities. This dynamic risks further damaging the government's image among domestic stakeholders and international partners. The calls for his removal highlight growing concerns about the coherence of the current foreign policy approach.

Teodoro Defies Business Warnings on Economic Stability

The core mechanism of this political crisis involves a direct conflict between defense strategy and economic stability. Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has ignored unprecedented pleas from the country's capitalist elite to moderate his tone. He continues to issue nonstop tirades against China, framing Beijing as the biggest threat to national security. Business leaders warn that such hostility will pull down the economy by jeopardizing trade relations. They argue that the government's foreign policy must remain unified under the principle of being friends to all. Teodoro's actions effectively defy this stated policy of being an enemy to no one. His rhetoric creates a perception of a divided government rather than a cohesive diplomatic front. This divergence forces President Marcos Jr. to address a subordinate who is openly contradicting central policy. The situation reveals a significant challenge in maintaining executive control over powerful cabinet members.

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Political Comparisons to Aquino Administration Policies

Stakeholders in the debate have drawn unfavorable comparisons to the administration of late President Benigno Aquino III. Teodoro's approach is criticized for destabilizing friendly relations with China to a level worse than that era. During Aquino's term, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario implemented a belligerent policy. This was partly driven by the 2012 stand-off at Scarborough Shoal where Philippine vessels were forced out. Critics note that Aquino faced tremendous pressure from the United States to pivot away from Europe. This strategic shift was designed to contain China's rise in the Asian region. However, Teodoro lacks a constitutional mandate to replace presidential foreign policy with his own. He has not presented evidence to support his accusations of Chinese superpower bullying. His claims often misrepresent China's assertiveness in its territorial claims as unprovoked aggression. This contrast highlights concerns that Teodoro is acting without proper authority or strategic justification.

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Public Persona and Diplomatic Consequences

Teodoro's public persona is marked by what critics describe as condescending certitude and arrogance. His rhetoric conveys that his interpretation of national interest is the only legitimate one. He treats dissent not as an opportunity for debate but as something to be discredited. This combative posture risks turning legitimate foreign policy discussions into tests of national allegiance. Previous defense secretaries since the 1986 EDSA uprising, such as Juan Ponce Enrile and Fidel Ramos, excelled in statesmanship. None ever accused political opponents of treason for disagreeing on strategic matters. Teodoro's abrasive style leaves no room for genuine debate or differing viewpoints. His megaphone-like approach through the Philippine Coast Guard has further isolated diplomatic channels. This behavior suggests a lack of traditional diplomatic restraint expected at the cabinet level.

Precedents for Leadership and Future Implications

The call for dismissal references historical precedents of leaders removing officials who contradict policy. In 1951, US President Harry Truman fired General Douglas MacArthur. MacArthur made public statements that contradicted the limited war strategy in Korea. Truman acted despite MacArthur's immense popularity and hero status in the United States. Filipinos are expected to cheer Teodoro's firing, which could boost Marcos' satisfaction ratings. His tenure has been defined by single-handedly altering relations with China. This move would clarify the executive's control over the military and diplomatic apparatus. It would also signal a reset in how the government manages great power competition. The administration must now decide between maintaining internal unity or tolerating rogue rhetoric. The outcome will define the trajectory of Philippine-China relations in the coming years.