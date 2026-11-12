Marcos Says Philippines Ready to Host 49th ASEAN Summit, Cites Domestic Priorities

President Marcos Jr. said all preparations are complete for the Philippines to host the 49th ASEAN Summit, which will address domestic concerns like rising prices, energy and food security, and jobs.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said all systems are in place for the Philippines to host the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit next week.

In a video message on Thursday, Marcos said the summit will provide an avenue to address global and regional challenges. Many of these problems cannot be solved by us alone, which is why ASEAN is so important, Marcos said in Filipino. The preparations are complete, and they were carried out in great detail. The skill and creativity of the Filipinos will surely take center stage, he added.

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Marcos Welcomes World Leaders for ASEAN Summit

Marcos also acknowledged that preparations caused temporary inconveniences to the public, but said the long-term benefits outweigh them. Although there may be some minor inconveniences in the coming days, these will only be temporary - we just ask for a little patience, he said. I am confident that the benefits we will gain - from the policies that will be agreed upon and the jobs that will be created - will far outweigh any such disruptions.

The preparations temporarily closed several businesses near the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), the venue. The government provided aid to those affected, including P10,000 financial assistance. Traffic worsened due to last-minute road rehabilitation in major thoroughfares. Despite these issues, Marcos maintained it is an honor for the Philippines to welcome the 20 world leaders expected to arrive.

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It is a tremendous honor to host the ASEAN Summit, and it serves as a great opportunity for us to showcase - not just to Southeast Asia, but to the entire world - how beautiful our country is and how exceptional our people are, he said. As host, the Philippines aims to steer the regional agenda toward pressing concerns that directly impact everyday citizens, such as food security, job creation and economic stability.

Billion-Peso Budget Faces Audit Oversight

Marcos also highlighted the extensive preparations that have provided an economic boost to local industries, micro, small and medium enterprises, creative workers, hospitality establishments and transport providers. Malacañang on Thursday said the P22.9-billion budget for hosting the summit will be well spent and subjected to audit. Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said President Marcos believes that public funds must be returned to the people. So, this government is ready to be audited.

The government is ready to submit a report to show you where everything we prepared as host of the ASEAN Summit went, Castro said in Filipino. Castro said the president will ensure the budget will not be wasted. He will not allow this to be spent improperly. This will be reported and will be subject to the COA (Commission on Audit), which is why this government must sustain its fight against corruption, she said.

The P22.9-billion allocation covers all ASEAN 2026 activities and does not mean the full amount has been spent, she told reporters. The summit program includes more than 550 meetings, 393 of which had been completed and 164 were underway or scheduled, Castro said. She added that state auditors would examine government spending after the events. This is more than 550 meetings in total compared with 279 meetings during the 2017 Philippine hosting of the ASEAN summit, she noted.

Diplomatic Meetings Begin Next Week

Diplomatic proceedings will begin on Nov. 13 and 14, when additional countries are set to accede to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia. ASEAN member states are also set to sign the world's first region-wide digital economy framework agreement, which aims to expand trade. ASEAN leaders will welcome guests of the chairman, including leaders from Canada and Brazil and representatives of the International Monetary Fund, on Nov. 15.

Dialogue partners from Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia, the United Nations and the US are scheduled to join plenary sessions on Nov. 16 and 17. Manila will hand the ASEAN chairmanship to Singapore on Nov. 17. For security, a total of 23,154 police personnel from the Philippine National Police will be mobilized to ensure the safety of all delegates.

With the arrival of world leaders and international delegations drawing near, the Southern Police District (SPD), led by Police Brig. Gen. Rodel Pastor, is stepping up security and working with the National Capital Region Police Office, other PNP units and partner agencies to ensure safe, peaceful and orderly conduct of the event. Aside from the 20,079 PNP personnel, 3,075 representatives from participating government agencies will also be mobilized.

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Of the PNP personnel, 2,243 are assigned to the SPD to support security operations within its area of responsibility. The PCO said security operations would involve 22,944 police officers and more than 3,300 traffic personnel, including 2,637 Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) officers and 716 highway patrol personnel assigned to escort delegations. Security preparations cover key routes, summit venues, billeting areas and other identified deployment areas.

Police Deploy Thousands for Summit Security

These measures are being carried out through coordinated planning, interagency collaboration, intelligence-driven operations, personnel briefings and contingency preparations. The security framework also involves three layers of protection: close-in security and access control, perimeter security and crowd management, and outer-area security through police visibility, preventive patrols and regular peace-and-order operations. The MMDA said major roads would remain open, with security exclusion zones limited to the Philippine International Convention Center from Nov. 9 to 18.

Authorities will suspend the vehicle number-coding scheme from Nov. 16 to 18. Shopping malls in Metro Manila will also operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting on Monday to help ease traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development on Thursday continued distributing assistance to vendors affected by summit preparations. In a statement, the department said 1,462 vendors and business owners received family food packs and P10,000 each in financial assistance to help with their daily needs while their businesses cannot temporarily operate. A Social Weather Stations survey found that 91% of adult Filipinos expect the country to benefit from hosting the 2026 ASEAN leaders' meetings.

The survey, conducted from March 24 to 31, found that 21% expected the country to benefit very much, 52% expected it to benefit much, and 17% expected it to benefit a little. Only 9% expected no benefit, SWS said in a statement on Wednesday. Respondents identified rising prices and inflation as the top issues the Philippines should prioritize as host, at 19%, followed by the sea dispute with China at 16%, oil supply at 12% and poverty at 9%.

SWS also reported that net trust in ASEAN stood at a moderate +25 in September, down from a good +41 in June 2017. Among respondents aware of the organization, 46% expressed much trust and 21% expressed little trust. Twenty-eight percent of respondents already knew the Philippines would host the meetings, while 72% said they had heard about the hosting only during the interview. Prior awareness was highest in Metro Manila, at 42%, and among college graduates, at 55%.

Net trust in ASEAN was also highest among college graduates, at +45.