President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. thanked government agencies, volunteers and the Filipino people for the successful hosting of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, highlighting the finalization of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement and the adoption of a space cooperation declaration.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed his gratitude to government agencies, personnel, volunteers and the Filipino people for the country's successful hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits.

He described the hosting as very successful, crediting the large team that worked throughout the year to organize the event. Marcos spoke in a press conference following the summit's closing ceremony on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Marcos cited the smooth organization of activities and the warm hospitality extended to participating leaders and delegates. He said everyone was very appreciative of the organization and found it well organized.

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Philippines Hospitality Praises Summit Success

He added that everyone felt the hospitality of Filipinos and saw some of the best of the Philippines. In a statement, Marcos said the successful summit was the product of the hard work and dedication of a multitude of people and agencies, each of whom played an important role. He also expressed special thanks to the Filipino people, particularly those whose daily routines were affected by the preparations and activities surrounding the Summit.

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He praised the warmth and generosity shown to guests, saying Filipinos once again demonstrated the hospitality for which they are known around the world. Marcos also cited the finalization of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) under the Philippines' chairship as one of the summit's major accomplishments. The agreement, the first of its kind in the world, establishes a region-wide framework for cross-border digital trade and e-commerce.

It aims to facilitate cross-border e-commerce, establish common rules on data and digital payments, and help businesses reach markets beyond their home countries. Marcos said Filipino micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) stand to benefit from wider access to regional markets through the agreement. He stressed that ASEAN countries should be active participants in the global digital transformation, rather than merely consumers of emerging technologies.

ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement Details

He said ASEAN should not just be customers to the AI revolution, but should be part of guiding the directions in which that development will take place. Marcos said the agreement was the result of several rounds of discussions since January, crediting the cooperation of member states for its completion. He said everyone was very supportive, cooperative and desirous of the agreement.

He added that it would not have been finished in record time if they were not as supportive as they ended up being. ASEAN leaders also adopted the ASEAN Leaders' Declaration on the Advancement of Space Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation during the summit. The declaration identifies three areas of cooperation: space security and safety, the space economy, and space workforce development.

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) said the declaration reflects the member states' commitment to strengthen regional cooperation in space science and technology and expand the use of space applications. PhilSA Director General Gay Jane Perez said in a statement that through this, they hope to further advance ASEAN's collective capacity to harness space technologies in support of disaster resilience, environmental sustainability, economic growth and inclusive development across the region.

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Philippines Hands ASEAN Chairship to Singapore

On Tuesday, the Philippines formally handed over the chairship of ASEAN to Singapore during the culmination of the 49th international conference. In his speech, Marcos told Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong that the Philippines has the utmost confidence in Singapore's leadership of the regional bloc. Marcos said the Philippines looks forward to Singapore sustaining the region's momentum and keeping the ASEAN Community responsive to long standing concerns and emerging challenges.

He said the success of regional cooperation should ultimately be measured by its impact on ordinary people, particularly migrant workers and families. He said people may not read or know all that leaders write or say, but they pray that they feel it. They feel it when cooperation opens a new opportunity for a small business, when a migrant worker comes home safely and with dignity, and when help reaches a family before disaster becomes tragedy.

Under its chairship, the Philippines pushed for stronger regional cooperation on fair recruitment practices, safe migration and online child protection. Marcos said that as economies, energy systems, technologies, institutions and societies become more closely linked, the region is better positioned to both benefit from and add to its strengths. He said the true measure of this work will be weighed long after leaders leave the halls. Marcos said the most important work of ASEAN cannot belong to one chair alone.

He said progress endures when each chair builds on what came before and leaves stronger foundations for what comes next. He thanked everyone who was involved, saying that although he is happy to take credit for everything, it was not done by him alone. He described it as a big team, with a lot of people working very hard over the whole year to reach this point.