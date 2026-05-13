Marcos, Teodoro deny government involvement in Senate shooting: Cayetano

The text discusses the shooting incident that happened during the Senate's lockdown, involving the participation of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., and Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro. Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano confirmed that government forces were not involved in the shooting, and the top officials assured an independent investigation of the incident.

President Ferdinand Marcos , Jr., and Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro confirmed that the government forces were not involved in the shooting incident that occurred during a Senate lockdown, as stated by Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano in a Facebook live.

Cayetano revealed that the top officials assured an independent investigation of the event, which took place amid reports that Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa was to be arrested. Dela Rosa has been accused of being a co-conspirator in the killings of drug suspects during Rodrigo Duterte's mayoralty in Davao City and presidency of the country, with the International Criminal Court issuing a warrant of arrest against him.

Cayetano also mentioned that most of the majority senators were with him, and he and Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla would check on Dela Rosa, who was on the fifth floor. Dela Rosa would not be arrested by the authorities to respect the Supreme Court decision requiring comments from respondent government officials and Dela Rosa himself, regarding his manifestation against the ICC arrest warrant





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senate Shooting Lockdown Government Forces President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano International Criminal Court Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa International Criminal Court Arrest Warrant Supreme Court Decision Respondent Government Officials And Dela Rosa Regarding His Manifestation Against The ICC Arrest

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