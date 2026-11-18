President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, where he is pushing investment, digital trade, and a new economic pact with Chile.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. arrived in Shenzhen, China on Wednesday afternoon to participate in the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting. His plane, PR001, landed at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport at 5:30 p.m. local time.

Marcos Arrives in Shenzhen for APEC Meeting

He was accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and his delegation. On Wednesday evening, President Marcos and the First Lady were given an official welcome by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan. They joined fellow leaders and spouses for a gala dinner and cultural presentation meant for cultural celebration, friendship, and camaraderie, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

Also read President Marcos Jr Arrives in Shenzhen for APEC Economic Leaders Meeting

The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is being held from November 18 to 19 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The APEC CEO Summit was held from November 17 to 18, preceding the leaders' meeting. The summit's theme is Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together. The President is pushing investment and digital trade at the summit as regional growth slows and geopolitical tensions threaten trade.

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Our message is clear: The Philippines is open for business. Invest in the Filipino, Mr. Marcos said in a departure statement. Mr. Marcos will present the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, which he described as the world's first region-wide digital economy pact, concluded in Manila this week. ASEAN and APEC share the same goal: an open, connected and inclusive region, he said.

Real growth and lasting prosperity come when we break down barriers and work together. On Thursday, Mr. Marcos is expected to have bilateral meetings with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori, and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape. A meeting with Mr. Xi has not been confirmed. The Philippines and Chile will sign a comprehensive economic partnership agreement on Nov. 19 on the sidelines of the summit, according to Trade Secretary Maria Cristina A. Roque.

The deal will be the Philippines' first free trade agreement with a Latin American country. In an opening speech at the CEO Summit on Wednesday, President Xi urged support for free and open trade while expressing opposition to protectionism.

We must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, support free and open trade and investment, maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, Xi told an audience of business executives. Russian President Vladimir Putin also spoke, criticizing Western sanctions.

Leaders Discuss Trade and Geopolitical Tensions

The three leaders are due to meet on the sidelines on Thursday and potentially discuss Russia's war with Ukraine and the US war in Iran, as well as other flashpoints such as trade, AI and nuclear weapons. The meeting has drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference. Earlier on Wednesday, before departing Manila, Mr. Marcos and US President Donald J. Trump held talks at Malacañan Palace on energy, defense and technology.

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Working with President Marcos, we're also expanding our defense cooperation, which has always been a key pillar of security for this part of the world, Mr. Trump said. Now we are also exploring new areas of cooperation, particularly in technology, where American leadership and innovation continues to lead the way, Mr. Marcos said.

The President's visit to China comes after the Philippines' hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits from November 15 to 17, 2026. While in China from November 18 to 20, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos, and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III will serve as the country's caretakers, according to Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro.

APEC Economic Outlook and Trade Risks

The 21-member APEC bloc accounts for 61% of global gross domestic product, 46% of global trade in goods and commercial services, and 37% of the world's population, Mr. Marcos said. The Philippines will also engage China on trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges while protecting its national interests, he added. The President was accompanied by Finance Secretary Frederick Go, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque, Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, and Presidential Communications Office Secretary Lino Cayetano.

APEC regional gross domestic product grew 3.3% in 2025 but is projected to expand 3.2% in 2026 and 3% in 2027, according to the APEC Policy Support Unit. Technology-related trade, digital services and capital spending are expected to support growth.

However, geopolitical conflicts are raising energy costs and squeezing production and freight margins. Regional inflation is forecast to rise to 2.9% in 2026 from 2.4% in 2025 before easing to 2.5% in 2027, the unit said. Shifting trade policies, geopolitical tensions and adverse weather threatening agricultural output and food prices pose risks to the outlook. Strong intra-regional trade, digitalization and technology investment are expected to cushion the impact of external shocks.