Marcos Signs Law institutionalizing April as Philippine Veterans' Month

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed Republic Act 12320, the Philippine Veterans' Month Act, designating April as a month-long national observance to recognize and honor Filipino veterans. The law aims to educate the public about veterans' historical role and promote awareness of their welfare and benefits, with the PVAO and DND leading implementation.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law Republic Act 12320 , also known as the Philippine Veterans ' Month Act, institutionalizing the annual observance of April as Philippine Veterans ' Month.

The legislation, signed on May 26, aims to recognize and honor Filipino veterans and ensure their legacy is preserved for future generations. According to the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO), the law provides a platform for educating the public, particularly the youth, on the vital role veterans played in the country's history while promoting greater awareness of their welfare, benefits, and continuing contributions to nation-building.

The measure responds to the need for a sustained, nationwide effort to keep the memory of veterans' sacrifices alive and to address ongoing concerns regarding their well-being. The act calls on national government agencies, local government units, state universities and colleges, and other stakeholders to undertake coordinated commemorative and service-oriented activities throughout April.

Suggested initiatives include the production of media and digital content, educational programs, volunteer and youth engagement projects, improved delivery of veterans' benefits and services, recognition and awards ceremonies, and health and wellness activities for veterans and their families. The PVAO, in coordination with the Department of National Defense, is designated as a lead institution tasked with the implementation of Philippine Veterans' Month, ensuring that various sectors participate meaningfully in the observance.

This new law complements the existing Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) holiday on April 9, a regular holiday commemorating the bravery of Filipino and American soldiers during World War II. By expanding the focus from a single day to an entire month, the legislation intends to deepen public understanding of the veterans' experiences across different conflicts and eras.

It underscores the government's commitment to not only remember the past but also to actively support those who served, reinforcing the social contract between the nation and its defenders. The institutionalization of April as a dedicated month for veterans reflects a broader global trend of preserving historical memory and honoring military service members through sustained civic engagement





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Veterans Philippine Veterans' Month Republic Act 12320 Marcos Jr. PVAO World War II Araw Ng Kagitingan

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