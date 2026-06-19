President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed willingness to give former DILG secretary Benhur Abalos a more official role, clarifying that such a move would not require removing any current cabinet member and emphasizing the continued cohesion of his team amid speculation of a reshuffle.

In a press briefing held in Kazan, Russian officials reported that Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has signaled a willingness to bring former DILG chief Benhur Abalos back into a more visible governmental role, even though Abalos stepped down from the department in 2024 to pursue a Senate seat in the 2025 mid‑term elections.

Marcos made the remarks while addressing reporters, stating bluntly, "I'll be very candid, I'll be very frank with you. Of course, I want Benhur to play a more active role in government.

" He added that Abalos has been assisting the administration "informally and privately" ever since his resignation and that the president does not see any obstacle to assigning him an official capacity if the circumstances allow. Marcos was careful to clarify that the desire to re‑engage Abalos does not automatically translate into a cabinet reshuffle or the removal of any incumbent minister.

"Just because we want him to join, to play a more active part in government, doesn't necessarily mean that someone else has to be… It's not a zero‑sum thing in the Cabinet that you have to remove somebody to gain somebody else," the president explained. He emphasized that his current team is functioning smoothly and that any adjustment would aim to augment, not replace, existing talent.

The president's comments came amid a wave of speculation in local media about a possible reshuffling of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, with some commentators suggesting that current DILG chief Jonvic Remulla might be displaced in favor of either Abalos or former senator Antonio Trillanes IV. Abalos originally entered the Marcos administration as DILG secretary in 2022, a position he held until his resignation in 2024.

After leaving the department, he joined the administration's senatorial slate for the 2025 elections but finished 16th, falling short of a seat in the upper chamber. Despite the electoral loss, Abalos has remained in the president's orbit, offering advisory support behind the scenes. President Marcos underscored that the administration's focus remains on continuity and collaborative governance, insisting that any future appointment of Abalos would be based on merit and the needs of the government rather than political bargaining.

The president concluded by reaffirming his confidence in the current cabinet's cohesion, noting that the collective effort of his team continues to drive the country's development agenda forward





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Philippines Benhur Abalos Cabinet Reshuffle DILG Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

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