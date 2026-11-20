President Marcos finalizes $87M C&U Group plant in Batangas, discusses US agri-energy deals, and explores SpaceX launch opportunities at APEC.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. secured a significant $87-million manufacturing investment and multiple energy commitments during business meetings held in Shenzhen, China, on Friday, November 20. These deals were finalized on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting, marking a major stride in the nation's industrial attraction efforts.

C&U Group Invests $87M in Batangas Facility

The C&U Group pledged $87 million (P5.56 billion) to construct a 20-hectare manufacturing facility in Alitagtag, Batangas. This investment will establish the Chinese bearing manufacturer's largest production site outside of China and its first facility in Southeast Asia. The Presidential Communications Office confirmed the commitment, highlighting its strategic importance to regional supply chains.

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President Marcos emphasized that such investments demonstrate global confidence in the Philippine economic landscape. He noted that companies view the country as an increasingly vital hub for Asian markets, providing a buffer against external commodity price shocks while offering access to broader regional consumers.

Green Energy and EV Partnerships Explored

Leaders from Mingyang Smart Energy Group Ltd. and BYD Co. Ltd. held high-level discussions regarding renewable energy and electric vehicle infrastructure. Mingyang Chairman Zhang Chuanwei presented offshore turbines designed to withstand typhoons above Category 17, while exploring an operations and maintenance center for local wind turbine servicing.

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Meanwhile, BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu met with Ayala Corp. Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala and AC Mobility Holdings CEO Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala. The trio discussed strategies for electric vehicle infrastructure development and adoption, aligning with national goals to diversify energy sources and reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector.

US Trade Talks and Agricultural Diversification

President Marcos outlined ongoing discussions with US President Donald J. Trump in Manila regarding greater access to American agricultural and energy products. The goal is to diversify supply sources for items like soybeans, wheat, and potentially rice, reducing exposure to global commodity disruptions. This initiative aims to lower domestic inflation and production costs by securing cheaper import alternatives.

Officials are working to remove regulatory barriers that previously restricted these purchases, with details still under negotiation. The administration seeks to avoid reliance on single suppliers, citing geopolitical tensions involving Russia, Ukraine, and Iran as risks to global food and energy stability.

SpaceX Launch Site and Commercial Aerospace Goals

On Friday, the President also announced that the Philippines is exploring opportunities to host commercial rocket launch sites for SpaceX. The government is seeking to develop a launch business leveraging the country's location along the western Pacific, which allows rocket debris to fall safely into the sea during eastward launches.

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President Marcos expressed hope that SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk would consider the proposal. He clarified that a planned rocket launch in Cagayan is intended to establish commercial capabilities, supporting the Philippine Space Agency's target of an early 2027 demonstration launch for a liquid-fueled sounding rocket, rather than initiating a full national space program.