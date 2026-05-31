Marcos returns from Japan with $3.4 billion in investments and upgraded Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The Philippine president concluded a four‑day state visit to Japan, securing billions in new Japanese investments, elevating bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and launching new defence, disaster‑risk and technology cooperation.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wrapped up a four{day} state visit to Japan on 29 May 2026, leaving with a set of agreements that promise to reshape the economic and security landscape of the Philippines.

The highlight of the trip was the pledge of roughly US$3.4 billion in new Japanese investments, a figure that Marcos described as a clear vote of confidence in the Philippines' ambition to become a regional hub for high‑tech manufacturing, semiconductor production, artificial‑intelligence research, battery technology, renewable‑energy projects and shipbuilding. Japanese firms signaled strong interest in expanding operations across these sectors, and concrete commitments were announced for projects worth about P56.3 billion.

The initiatives, led by companies such as the Tsuneishi Group, are expected to generate more than 10,000 jobs and are positioned as a catalyst for reviving the country's once‑thriving shipbuilding industry, restoring the Philippines to a competitive place among the world's leading shipyards. In parallel with the economic agenda, the two leaders elevated bilateral ties from a Strengthened Strategic Partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The upgraded framework broadens cooperation beyond the traditional realms of trade, investment, maritime security and defence to incorporate energy security, supply‑chain resilience, decarbonisation, artificial‑intelligence, space technology and other emerging fields. Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also agreed to commence negotiations on a General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and to begin maritime boundary delimitation talks, reinforcing mutual commitments to freedom of navigation, international law and stability in the South China Sea and the wider Indo‑Pacific region.

The enhanced partnership is set to include expanded information‑sharing on disaster‑risk management, weather forecasting, satellite data and smart‑city technologies, tools that the Philippines hopes will strengthen its ability to respond to typhoons, droughts, floods and other climate‑related threats while improving agricultural productivity and urban planning. Beyond the high‑level diplomatic and business exchanges, Marcos met with representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), securing additional financing for infrastructure, health and climate‑resilience projects, and thanked Japan for the rapid deployment of technical experts who helped contain a severe fire at the Navotas sanitary landfill.

He also addressed the Filipino diaspora in Japan, estimated at 330,000 people, reiterating the administration's commitment to their welfare. The visit concluded with an Imperial Audience with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, a symbolic gesture that underscored the deep cultural ties linking the two nations.

Marcos left Tokyo confident that the newly forged Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will unlock further opportunities for cooperation, deliver tangible benefits to both peoples and cement a 70‑year friendship into a shared future of prosperity and security





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