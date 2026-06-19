Marcos Returns from ASEAN-Russia Summit, Highlights 35-Year Partnership and Future Cooperation

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. detailed the outcomes of the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan, noting discussions on regional security, economic collaboration, and the adoption of a new five-year action plan. He also addressed bilateral talks with President Putin and engagement with Eurasian regional organizations.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. returned to Manila on Friday afternoon after participating in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan, Russia.

He arrived at 4:02 p.m. at Villamor Air Base with his delegation. In his arrival statement, the President highlighted that the summit, marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations, offered a crucial chance for leaders to evaluate the partnership's progress and chart future collaboration amidst a complex global landscape. Discussions encompassed significant regional and international developments, including the South China Sea situation and the Middle East, alongside strategies to bolster cooperation in areas that directly impact stability, resilience, and prosperity.

Marcos noted talks on advancing bilateral partnership across trade and investment, energy security, agriculture, science and technology, education, and people-to-people exchanges. ASEAN and Russia also reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing practical cooperation on shared security challenges like terrorism, transnational crime, cybercrime, and other non-traditional threats, while sustaining engagement across ASEAN's political-security, economic, and socio-cultural pillars.

The summit adopted several outcome documents, such as the Kazan Declaration 2026, the ASEAN-Russia statement 'Unity in Diversity - 35 Years Together', joint statements on cultural and energy cooperation, and the ASEAN-Russia Comprehensive Plan of Action 2026-2030, which will serve as the roadmap for cooperation over the next five years. Marcos underscored the growing interconnectedness of regional processes across Eurasia, referencing his constructive engagements with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union, covering inter-regional dialogue and practical cooperation in trade, investment, energy security, connectivity, agriculture, tourism, and addressing transnational challenges.

On the sidelines, he held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the future of Philippines-Russia relations and explore opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation in key sectors. They reaffirmed the friendship and cooperation between the two nations, looking ahead to the next 50 years, and discussed advancing cooperation in trade, investment, energy security, agriculture, science and technology, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

Marcos expressed gratitude to the Russian government and people for their hospitality and the successful hosting of the summit, emphasizing the Philippines' commitment to constructive regional engagement and mutually beneficial partnerships with ASEAN dialogue partners





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ASEAN-Russia Relations Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Vladimir Putin Kazan Summit South China Sea Eurasian Economic Union Shanghai Cooperation Organization

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Marcos Visits Russia for ASEAN-Russia Commemorative SummitPresident Marcos is in Kazan, Russia, for a two-day working visit, participating in the ASEAN-Russia commemorative summit and holding a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read more »

Marcos and Putin to Discuss Energy and Food Security in Bilateral Talks at ASEAN-Russia SummitUpon landing in Kazan for the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was welcomed with a traditional Chak-Chak pastry. The summit will review the 35-year ASEAN-Russia relationship and adopt a Comprehensive Plan of Action 2026-2030, alongside declarations on energy and cultural cooperation. Marcos, as ASEAN Chair, emphasized the goal of deepening strategic partnership for regional peace and prosperity. A bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin will mark 50 years of Philippines-Russia diplomatic relations, focusing on potential cooperation in energy and food security amid economic impacts from the Middle East conflict. The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs noted that the Russia-Ukraine war may not be formally addressed and no outcome document on the conflict is expected.

Read more »

Marcos Urges ASEAN-Russia Cooperation on Maritime Security and CounterterrorismPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on ASEAN and Russia to strengthen practical cooperation on maritime security and counterterrorism, emphasizing proactive measures against transnational threats. Speaking as co-chair of a summit in Kazan, he also highlighted the need for a more dynamic economic partnership, including support for micro, small and medium enterprises and attention to food and energy security.

Read more »

Marcos Balances Dual Roles as ASEAN Chair and President at Russia SummitPhilippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. navigated his dual responsibilities as ASEAN Chair and Philippine leader, strengthening ties with Russia at the 2026 summit and signing key cooperation agreements.

Read more »